Top 5 Diet Tips For Teenagers
Diet is an important determinant of our physical and psychological growth and progress during teenage. Following are some diet tips for the teenagers of today.
Eating healthy is instrumental for good physical and mental growth in teenagers.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A lot of hormonal and psychological changes take place during teenage.
- It is important to eat a balanced diet, with a lot of veggies and fruits.
- Avoid unhealthy snacking and make sure you stay hydrated.
1. Balance Is The Key
Teenagers might at times end-up committing the mistake of eating too much of some nutrients and components and lesser of others. But, it is important to note that balance is one of the most significant factors of a healthy diet. A balanced diet will ensure that you are getting all your proteins, vitamins, calcium, carbs, fats etc. and not missing on anything. This helps in maintaining overall good-health and well-being.
2. Don't Miss The Breakfast
Breakfast is arguably the most significant meal of the day, owing to the fact that this is your first meal. It kick-starts your day. A healthy breakfast implies a good start and vice-versa. But, it is a common practice among teens these days to skip breakfast out of 'hurry'. But, truth be spoken, skipping the morning-meal may cause a lot of health problems in the long run as such weakness, headaches, tingling and a faster-than-normal heart rate.
3. More Fruits and Veggies
Munch more on green veggies and fruits than on pizzas and hamburgers. You'll live longer.
4. Don't Forget Water
Our bodies are more than 60 percent water. That makes it important already. Staying hydrated is important for better digestion, removal of toxins and wastes, improved bowel movement, better blood circulation, maintaining body temperature and so on. One simply can't afford to not drink enough water. A daily intake of 8 to 10 glasses of water is recommended.
5. Healthy Snacks
Despite going for heavyweight and calorie-rich snacks, opt for healthy and light options to satisfy those snacks-cravings of yours. Also, avoid late night munching and keep your supper light and easy-to-digest.