ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 5 Diet Tips For Teenagers

Top 5 Diet Tips For Teenagers

Diet is an important determinant of our physical and psychological growth and progress during teenage. Following are some diet tips for the teenagers of today.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 18, 2017 05:35 IST
2-Min Read
Top 5 Diet Tips For Teenagers

Eating healthy is instrumental for good physical and mental growth in teenagers.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A lot of hormonal and psychological changes take place during teenage.
  2. It is important to eat a balanced diet, with a lot of veggies and fruits.
  3. Avoid unhealthy snacking and make sure you stay hydrated.
The teen years are the years when a whole lot of hormonal and psychological changes begin to take place in our bodies. That's because adolescence is the bridge between childhood and adulthood, as in, one is no longer a child but not even an adult yet. Diet is an important determinant of our physical and psychological growth and progress during teenage. Though unfortunately, teenagers are generally inclined towards the consumption of unhealthy, junk food, simply because it's much more tempting and 'convenient'. But it's instrumental to follow a healthy and balanced diet during teenage. Here are some helpful diet tips for the teenagers of today:

1. Balance Is The Key

Teenagers might at times end-up committing the mistake of eating too much of some nutrients and components and lesser of others. But, it is important to note that balance is one of the most significant factors of a healthy diet. A balanced diet will ensure that you are getting all your proteins, vitamins, calcium, carbs, fats etc. and not missing on anything. This helps in maintaining overall good-health and well-being.

2. Don't Miss The Breakfast

RELATED STORIES

'Have You Heard About The Amazing MIND Diet?'

'Rujuta Diwekar's Diet To Take Care Of Your Hair And Skin This Winter'


Breakfast is arguably the most significant meal of the day, owing to the fact that this is your first meal. It kick-starts your day. A healthy breakfast implies a good start and vice-versa. But, it is a common practice among teens these days to skip breakfast out of 'hurry'. But, truth be spoken, skipping the morning-meal may cause a lot of health problems in the long run as such weakness, headaches, tingling and a faster-than-normal heart rate.

3. More Fruits and Veggies

Munch more on green veggies and fruits than on pizzas and hamburgers. You'll live longer.

4. Don't Forget Water

Our bodies are more than 60 percent water. That makes it important already. Staying hydrated is important for better digestion, removal of toxins and wastes, improved bowel movement, better blood circulation, maintaining body temperature and so on. One simply can't afford to not drink enough water. A daily intake of 8 to 10 glasses of water is recommended.

5. Healthy Snacks

Despite going for heavyweight and calorie-rich snacks, opt for healthy and light options to satisfy those snacks-cravings of yours. Also, avoid late night munching and keep your supper light and easy-to-digest.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------