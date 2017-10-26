4 Reasons Why Your Newborn Isn't Sleeping At Night
Newborns tend to sleep a lot, for prolonged hours at times. But it may happen that your baby may not sleep for more than two to three hours. Here's why your baby is not able to sleep.
Here's why your newborn is unable to sleep
HIGHLIGHTS
- Most babies don't stay asleep for more than two to four hours at a time
- An easy way to comfort your baby is to just cuddle your baby to sleep
- Teething is much worse at night for your baby
Newborns sleep a lot - typically up to 16 to 17 hours a day. But most babies don't stay asleep for more than two to four hours at a time, day or night, during the first few weeks of life. Now, as a parent, this would create a major issue for you, as you will be up at odd hours during the night to change, feed, and comfort him/her. Moreover, this creates an irregular sleeping pattern for both you and your baby. You may have tried your absolute best to get your baby on a healthy sleep schedule, but may still fail. There could be many reasons for this- here are our top four reasons why your newborn baby is unable to sleep at night:
Also read: 5 Pregnancy Tips For First Time Moms
1. S/he may need a feed
Hunger pangs don't only affect us adults- hunger is the most common reason for a baby waking up. Whether a baby is formula fed or breastfed, and however often they are fed, he/she can feel hunger during the night or right before they go to bed. S/he may also be going through a growth spurt and need more food than normal for a couple of days. Moreover, every baby is different- some need to be fed every 4 hours, while some need to be fed every 2-3 hours.
Also read: Best Foods To Boost Breast Milk Production
2. S/he may want your comfort and reassurance during the night
Babies need to be close to their parents, period. You being around gives them a sense of calmness, and they tend to especially gravitate towards their mothers. An easy way to comfort your baby is to just cuddle your baby to sleep and then pop them in their own bed.
3. They need a change of routine
All babies are different, but they do all go through changes as they get older, so try to be aware of any changes they are making in their routine, or lead the change yourself. For example, if your 6 month old suddenly won't go to bed until 10pm, perhaps they need to eliminate their evening naps. Or, if your baby is waking up at 5am they may need an earlier bedtime.
Also read: 5 Amazing Ways To Prevent Diaper Rash In Children
4. Teething can also upset your baby's routine and sleep patterns.
Even if your baby is teething and he or se seems fine during the day, it is important to note that teething is much worse at night when there are no distractions and baby is lying down, causing all the pressure to go to the head and jaw making discomfort worse. Teething can also cause restlessness, tummy ache and nappy rash, and can affect appetite as well. To combat this, invest in teething toys, teething powders, and medicines.