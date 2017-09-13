5 Amazing Ways To Prevent Diaper Rash In Children
Sometimes these rashes can be severe and may turn into bleeding blisters. Thankfully, there are ways of preventing diaper rashes at home.
Save your child from diaper rashes at home
'Uh oh, the baby is crying again. What could be troubling him?' The very first thing you would do as a parent seeing your baby cry is check his diaper. Hurts to see your baby cry but, what hurts even more is watching blotchy red spots on your baby's skin which looks like a burn. If you are a part of the parenting world too, you will relate to this scenario. This happens quite often. These rashes happen as a result of skin contact with a wet or dirty diaper for too long.
Other reasons of a diaper rash can be solid food which may change stool causing irritation or even reaction from the chemicals in disposable diapers. Sometimes these rashes can be severe and may turn into bleeding blisters. Thankfully, there are ways of preventing diaper rashes at home. Here's how you can save your baby from the discomfort.
1. Change diaper regularly
A dirty diaper is one of the major reasons of rashes. A solid diaper leads to rashes, so make sure you check your baby's diaper regularly and change it as often as he needs. Yes this may mean changing diaper very often but it will save your baby from the discomfort of rashes.
2. Apply an ointment
Each time you change the diaper, make sure to apply an ointment for moisturising your baby's bottom. Use a mild ointment made for babies to create a moisture barrier against rashes.
3. Loosen the diaper
Fastening the diaper very tightly can also cause rashes. As dryness is the root cause for rashes, tight diapers do not allow your skin to breathe. You may feel that it is preventing up-shirt-explosions, but it is also causing rashes which are worse.
4. Be gentle
Changing diapers often is important, but what's more important is how you do it. Use moisturizing baby wipes and ensure that you wipe his bottom gently. In case your child still develops a rash, just soak your baby's bottom in warm water and clean with a dry towel, again very gently.
5. Leave him diaper-free for a while
Allow your baby to play free for some time. Keep him diaper-free for some time so that his or her skin can breathe. You can keep towels and absorbent pads on the floor to prevent messy situations.