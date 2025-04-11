Resting For Two: Here's How Quality Sleep Supports Healthy Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a beautiful phase during which it is of utmost importance to take care of yourself. Pregnancy brings about numerous physical and emotional changes, making self-care essential for both your well-being and the health of your developing baby. When you are pregnant, you need more sleep than usual. While some find it difficult to fall asleep during pregnancy, others are more sleepy than normal. As pregnancy-related symptoms affect your sleep, especially during the first and the last trimester, it is crucial to pay extra attention to your sleep schedule. Here, let's understand why adequate sleep is essential during pregnancy.
Importance of sleep during pregnancy
1. Allows your body to rest
During pregnancy, the body undergoes significant changes that can be physically taxing. Adequate sleep helps reduce fatigue and supports recovery. As a result, it promotes overall well-being and boosts immune function.
2. Fetal development
Adequate sleep during pregnancy supports the healthy growth of the fetus. According to research, lack of sleep during pregnancy could impact baby's development.
It may also help reduce the risk of pregnancy-related complications like hypertension and gestational diabetes.
3. Supports emotional well-being
During pregnancy, most women experience increased stress. One may also experience depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.
Quality sleep is vital for mental health, helping to regulate mood and reduces anxiety levels.
4. Improves energy levels
Increased fatigue is common in pregnancy, especially in the first and third trimesters. Good sleep helps maintain energy levels, making it easier to navigate daily tasks and prepare for childbirth. Well-rested mothers may have an easier time during labour and delivery.
5. Helps prevent pregnancy-related complications
Studies suggest that sleep issues during pregnancy may be linked to complications such as gestational diabetes, preterm labour and postpartum depression. By prioritizing good sleep, some of these risks can be minimized.
How to get enough sleep during pregnancy
- Avoid tea and coffee during bedtime
- Take naps during the day
- Go for a walk in the late afternoon or early evening
- Restrict screen exposure before bedtime
- Manage stress with pregnancy yoga or breathing exercises
- Seek help from an expert if you have chronic sleep issues
Addressing any sleep disturbances is important for pregnant individuals to support their health and the health of their baby. It helps them lead a positive pregnancy experience.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
