Vitamin D And Mental Health: Here's The Link Decoded
Studies suggest that vitamin D supplementation can help improve symptoms of depression, and boost mood and overall mental health.
Individuals with lower levels of vitamin D may experience higher levels of anxiety
Vitamin D, also known as sunshine vitamin, is essential for your health and overall well-being. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions. One of its primary functions is to help regulate calcium and phosphorus levels in the body, which are vital for maintaining teeth and bone health. Vitamin D also helps support immune function. Beyond its role in physical health, vitamin D also play a role in promoting your mental well-being.
Signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency
Deficiency of vitamin D can contribute to several unpleasant symptoms. Some of these include:
- Frequent illness or infections
- Constant fatigue and tiredness
- Bone and lower back pain
- Anxiety and depression
- Slow healing of wounds
- Hair fall
- Muscle weakness
- Weight gain
How vitamin D deficiency affects mental health
May increase the risk of depression
Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with an increased risk of depression and mood disorders. Studies suggest that vitamin D supplementation can help improve symptoms of depression, and boost mood and overall mental health.
Improves cognitive function
Some research indicates that vitamin D might also play a role in cognitive function. Deficiencies could be linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline.
Helps reduce anxiety
According to studies, individuals with lower levels of vitamin D may experience higher levels of anxiety and stress.
How to boost vitamin D levels
Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Exposure to early morning sun can help elevate vitamin D levels. Mushrooms, egg yolks, fatty fish and yogurt are some food sources of vitamin D.
In conclusion, maintaining adequate levels of vitamin D is essential for both physical and mental health. It's important to get sufficient sunlight exposure, consume vitamin D-rich foods, and consider supplementation when necessary, especially in individuals at risk for deficiency. If you are suffering from vitamin D deficiency, seek medical help.
