Home »  Living Healthy »  Vitamin D And Mental Health: Here's The Link Decoded

Vitamin D And Mental Health: Here's The Link Decoded

Studies suggest that vitamin D supplementation can help improve symptoms of depression, and boost mood and overall mental health.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Apr 16, 2025 08:41 IST
2-Min Read
Vitamin D And Mental Health: Heres The Link Decoded

Individuals with lower levels of vitamin D may experience higher levels of anxiety

Vitamin D, also known as sunshine vitamin, is essential for your health and overall well-being. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions. One of its primary functions is to help regulate calcium and phosphorus levels in the body, which are vital for maintaining teeth and bone health. Vitamin D also helps support immune function. Beyond its role in physical health, vitamin D also play a role in promoting your mental well-being.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency



RELATED STORIES
related

How To Ensure Your Child Is Not Deficient In Vitamin D

Routine paediatric visits can include blood tests if there's a concern about vitamin D deficiency. Below we share tips to ensure your kid consumes sufficient vitamin D.

related

Vitamin D Deficiency: Know Why You Should Get Your Levels Checked

Vitamin D helps with calcium absorption in the body. Low levels of vitamin D and calcium can increase the risk of bone-related conditions.

Deficiency of vitamin D can contribute to several unpleasant symptoms. Some of these include:

  • Frequent illness or infections
  • Constant fatigue and tiredness
  • Bone and lower back pain
  • Anxiety and depression
  • Slow healing of wounds
  • Hair fall
  • Muscle weakness
  • Weight gain


How vitamin D deficiency affects mental health

May increase the risk of depression

Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with an increased risk of depression and mood disorders. Studies suggest that vitamin D supplementation can help improve symptoms of depression, and boost mood and overall mental health.

Improves cognitive function

Some research indicates that vitamin D might also play a role in cognitive function. Deficiencies could be linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline.

Helps reduce anxiety

According to studies, individuals with lower levels of vitamin D may experience higher levels of anxiety and stress.

How to boost vitamin D levels

Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Exposure to early morning sun can help elevate vitamin D levels. Mushrooms, egg yolks, fatty fish and yogurt are some food sources of vitamin D.

In conclusion, maintaining adequate levels of vitamin D is essential for both physical and mental health. It's important to get sufficient sunlight exposure, consume vitamin D-rich foods, and consider supplementation when necessary, especially in individuals at risk for deficiency. If you are suffering from vitamin D deficiency, seek medical help.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases