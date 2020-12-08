ASK OUR EXPERTS

4 Reasons To Include Spinach And Other Leafy Greens In Your Winter Diet

4 Reasons To Include Spinach And Other Leafy Greens In Your Winter Diet

Leafy green vegetables in winter: The best part about leafy greens is that they are low in calories and can safely be included in a weight loss diet. They are versatile, which means that they are easy on the pocket, conveniently-available, and there are multiple ways to include them in your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 8, 2020 01:35 IST
2-Min Read
4 Reasons To Include Spinach And Other Leafy Greens In Your Winter Diet

Leafy green vegetables are good for people with high blood pressure as well

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Leafy green vegetables can great for your eyesight
  2. They are rich in Vitamin A
  3. They are low in calories and can aid weight loss

Time and again, we have spoken about how eating leafy greens can be beneficial for your health. From benefiting people with high blood pressure to diabetes and cholesterol issues, leafy green vegetables can help you in several ways. Spinach, mustard greens and fenugreek leaves are three of the most common leafy green vegetables that are available in winter. The cold season is also the time to rev up your immunity in order to be free of cough, cold, flu and other infections.

Here are some ways including leafy greens in your winter diet can benefit


1. Improves eyesight

Vitamin A in leafy greens can help in improving eyesight. Spinach specifically contains zeaxanthin, lutein and beta-carotene, all of which helps in improving eyesight to a great extent.

Also read: These Useful Tips Can Help Maintain Your Child's Eyesight

2. Immunity

Our immune function tends to dip during the winter months. It is thus important to work towards it by having a healthy and nourishing diet and regular exercise routine. Including a variety of leafy green vegetables in your diet can work wonders towards improving your immunity.

ushst9a

Eating leafy greens can help in improving your immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Boosts haemoglobin

Spinach is loaded with folate, a nutrient that can help in production of red blood cells. People with low haemoglobin can benefit by including spinach, kale, fenugreek leaves, lettuce, mustard greens and all other leafy green vegetables in their daily diet.

Also read: Weight Loss Diet: This Is What A Nutritionist Eats In A Day To Maintain Her Weight

4. Weight loss

The best part about leafy greens is that they are low in calories and can safely be included in a weight loss diet. They are versatile vegetables, which means that they are easy on the pocket, conveniently-available, and there are multiple ways to include them in your diet. They can be eaten in the form of salads, or can be added to lentils and can even be prepared as sabzis.

This winter, make sure that you eat sufficient leafy green vegetables, every day!


Also read: Winter Health Tips: 3 Expert Tips To Stay Fit And Healthy This Season

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

