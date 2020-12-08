4 Reasons To Include Spinach And Other Leafy Greens In Your Winter Diet
Leafy green vegetables are good for people with high blood pressure as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Leafy green vegetables can great for your eyesight
- They are rich in Vitamin A
- They are low in calories and can aid weight loss
Time and again, we have spoken about how eating leafy greens can be beneficial for your health. From benefiting people with high blood pressure to diabetes and cholesterol issues, leafy green vegetables can help you in several ways. Spinach, mustard greens and fenugreek leaves are three of the most common leafy green vegetables that are available in winter. The cold season is also the time to rev up your immunity in order to be free of cough, cold, flu and other infections.
Here are some ways including leafy greens in your winter diet can benefit
1. Improves eyesight
Vitamin A in leafy greens can help in improving eyesight. Spinach specifically contains zeaxanthin, lutein and beta-carotene, all of which helps in improving eyesight to a great extent.
2. Immunity
Our immune function tends to dip during the winter months. It is thus important to work towards it by having a healthy and nourishing diet and regular exercise routine. Including a variety of leafy green vegetables in your diet can work wonders towards improving your immunity.
3. Boosts haemoglobin
Spinach is loaded with folate, a nutrient that can help in production of red blood cells. People with low haemoglobin can benefit by including spinach, kale, fenugreek leaves, lettuce, mustard greens and all other leafy green vegetables in their daily diet.
4. Weight loss
The best part about leafy greens is that they are low in calories and can safely be included in a weight loss diet. They are versatile vegetables, which means that they are easy on the pocket, conveniently-available, and there are multiple ways to include them in your diet. They can be eaten in the form of salads, or can be added to lentils and can even be prepared as sabzis.
This winter, make sure that you eat sufficient leafy green vegetables, every day!
