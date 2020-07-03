Top Reasons Why Spinach Is One Of The Healthiest Leafy Greens
Spinach can offer you a wide range of health benefits. It can be used as a ingredient in a variety of recipes. Here are some reasons why you should consume spinach.
Spinach is beneficial for your skin and hair
Your mother might have stressed on consuming a healthy diet since childhood. A well-balanced diet offers all necessary elements that you need for proper functioning as well as for optimum growth of the human body. Green leafy vegetables are power-packed with nutrients. It is advised to add leafy greens to your diet for optimum health. Spinach is one of the healthiest leaf greens that is loaded with essential nutrients offering you amazing health benefits. Yes, Popeye was doing it all right! Spinach provides you a variety of nutrients that your body needs. Here are some notable benefits of adding spinach to your diet.
Spinach health benefits: Impressive reasons why you must add this leafy green to your diet
1. A powerhouse of nutrients
91% of spinach is water. It is loaded with protein and iron too. Spinach contains iron that supports red blood cells. It is also a non-dairy source of calcium. This leafy green also contains vitamin A, C and K1. You may also receive magnesium, potassium and folate with spinach consumption.
2. Helps in weight loss
Spinach can also help in healthy weight loss. One cup of boiled spinach is loaded with fibre and water content. It can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories.
3. Lowers blood pressure
Potassium in spinach can help in controlling high blood pressure. A healthy diet can help in controlling hypertension. Fibre-rich foods can also help in regulating blood pressure.
4. Beneficial for diabetics
Diabetics can also safely add spinach to your diet. This leafy vegetable contains antioxidants that can prevent oxidative stress and stress-related changes in people with diabetes.
5. Offers beauty benefits too
You would be surprised to know that spinach is beneficial for your skin and hair too. Vitamin A and iron in spinach can help in boosting skin and hair health.
6. Boosts bone health
