Top Reasons Why Spinach Is One Of The Healthiest Leafy Greens

Top Reasons Why Spinach Is One Of The Healthiest Leafy Greens

Spinach can offer you a wide range of health benefits. It can be used as a ingredient in a variety of recipes. Here are some reasons why you should consume spinach.
  Updated: Jul 3, 2020
Spinach is beneficial for your skin and hair

  1. Spinach can promote bone health
  2. Spinach can also help control blood pressure
  3. A cup of boiled spinach can help in weight loss

Your mother might have stressed on consuming a healthy diet since childhood. A well-balanced diet offers all necessary elements that you need for proper functioning as well as for optimum growth of the human body. Green leafy vegetables are power-packed with nutrients. It is advised to add leafy greens to your diet for optimum health. Spinach is one of the healthiest leaf greens that is loaded with essential nutrients offering you amazing health benefits. Yes, Popeye was doing it all right! Spinach provides you a variety of nutrients that your body needs. Here are some notable benefits of adding spinach to your diet.

Spinach health benefits: Impressive reasons why you must add this leafy green to your diet


1. A powerhouse of nutrients

91% of spinach is water. It is loaded with protein and iron too. Spinach contains iron that supports red blood cells. It is also a non-dairy source of calcium. This leafy green also contains vitamin A, C and K1. You may also receive magnesium, potassium and folate with spinach consumption.

Spinach is a non-dairy source of calcium
2. Helps in weight loss

Spinach can also help in healthy weight loss. One cup of boiled spinach is loaded with fibre and water content. It can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories.

Also read: Spinach For Weight Loss: A Cup Of Spinach A Day Can Make You Lose Weight Quickly, Know How And Other Health Benefits

3. Lowers blood pressure

Potassium in spinach can help in controlling high blood pressure. A healthy diet can help in controlling hypertension. Fibre-rich foods can also help in regulating blood pressure.

Also read: Try These 7 Foods That Have More Potassium Than A Banana To Control High Blood Pressure

4. Beneficial for diabetics

Diabetics can also safely add spinach to your diet. This leafy vegetable contains antioxidants that can prevent oxidative stress and stress-related changes in people with diabetes.

5. Offers beauty benefits too

You would be surprised to know that spinach is beneficial for your skin and hair too. Vitamin A and iron in spinach can help in boosting skin and hair health.

Spinach can promote hair growth
6. Boosts bone health

Also read: Calcium: All The Reasons Why This Micronutrient Is Of Sheer Importance

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

