Weight Loss Diet: This Is What A Nutritionist Eats In A Day To Maintain Her Weight

Weight Loss Diet: This Is What A Nutritionist Eats In A Day To Maintain Her Weight

Weight loss diet: Practicing portion control and eat homemade food as much as you can, if you want to lose weight, and/or maintain your current weight. Read here to know what nutritionist Rachel Paul eats in a day to maintain her weight.
  Written By: Garima Arora Updated: Nov 19, 2020 05:32 IST
2-Min Read
Weight Loss Diet: This Is What A Nutritionist Eats In A Day To Maintain Her Weight

Weight loss diet: The nutritionist eats one serving of a regular dessert every day!

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Have your meals when you feel hungry
  2. Practice portion control and never starve yourself
  3. Eat guilt-free and eat homemade food as much as possible

Weight loss: Weight watchers are always on the lookout for what their favourite celebrities or fitness trainers/nutritionists eat in a day, to maintain their health and weight. First of all, know that everyone has a different body type, appetite, calorie and nutrition needs. So, what works for someone may not always work for you in the same way. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you must follow a diet which is local to your region and culture, and includes foods that are in season. Eating in this pattern is one effective way to manage your weight, health and immunity in a the long.

Weight loss: What a nutritionist eats in a day to maintain weight


Newsbeep

In this article, we are going to talk about what a nutritionist eats in a day. Nutritionist Rachel Paul shares the details of what her meals in one particular day on Instagram look like. "Remember, people have different calorie and nutrition needs - what I eat has nothing to do with what your body needs," she clarifies in the caption of her post.

Also read: 5 Go-To Tips To Lose Festive Weight Gain

Paul shares the following examples of her meals in a day:

  • Breakfast: 2 eggs with feta cheese
  • Lunch: Bell peppers, 1/2 avocado, around 150 gms rotisserie chicken, around 30 gms mini mozzarella balls, seasoned with 2 tbsp light vinaigrette, some salt and basil leaves.
  • Snacks: One apple with 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • Dessert: 1 serving of regular ice cream
  • Dinner: Salmon fillet with 4 cups of broccoli, 2 tbsp peanut sauce and 1 tbsp sesame seeds.

Also read: What Is The Best Time To Eat Dinner To Avoid Weight Gain? Here's The Answer Revealed

Speaking of the timing of meals, Paul has says that she eats her breakfast when she's hungry, and not necessarily when its "breakfast time". This is something that you can follow with your meals. Eat your meals when you feel hungry, and not necessarily when you are supposed to have it.

Explaining her choice of lunch and dinner, she goes with the formula of two cups vegetables, four to five ounces of protein sources, and 100 to 200 calories of fat sources.

Eat healthy snacks, ideally the ones which provide you with protein and fat, like nuts and seed. Also, Paul eats a dessert every day. Now that is something interesting!

Practicing portion control and eat homemade food as much as you can, if you want to lose weight, and/or maintain your current weight.


Also read: Do You Eat Early Dinners? Beat Hunger Pangs With These Healthy Snacks You Can Munch On Before Bedtime

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

