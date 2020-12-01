Winter Health Tips: 3 Expert Tips To Stay Fit And Healthy This Season
Winter Health Tips: Do steam inhalation. It is an effective age-old home-remedyhelps build better respiratory health by easing out the cough and cold symptoms that is quite common during winters.
Winter health tips: Eat a well-balanced diet to stay warm and healthy this winter
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stay warm and hydrated during winter
- Do steam inhalation to prevent cough and cold
- Consume a well-balanced diet
It is sweater weather again, and with cold temperatures filling the air, winters are back, giving us much needed respite from the monsoons. While we all enjoy this welcome change, the sudden chilliness makes us more susceptible to catching a cold and cough. Therefore, it is important to look out for the six most important seasonal flu symptoms-- breathing difficulty, body ache, cough, blocked nose, headache and muscular stiffness and manage them early on.
Tips to stay warm and healthy this winter, as per Ayurveda
Stay warm and hydrated: While we bring out our woolens to keep warm and gear up for the chilly season, it is also important to keep warm on the inside. With the air being cold, we often find ourselves drinking less water than normal and this can cause dehydration leading to chapped lips, dry cough and even fatigue. To ensure our body is not missing out on essential fluids, drinking warm water infused with soothing elements like cinnamon, honey and ginger are beneficial as they are enriched with natural anti-viral properties that help that fights illness. Drinking haldi doodh or kadha, will also help soothe the system and relieve any congestion in the throat.
Also read: Jaggery Benefits: 10 Interesting Food Combinations With Jaggery That You Must Try This Winter
Practice steam inhalation: This is an effective age-old home-remedy helps build better respiratory health by easing out the cough and cold symptoms that is quite common during winters. Steam Inhalation also gives your body the much-needed warmth it misses while surrounded with chill winds in the atmosphere. While one can make this more effective by adding these traditional kitchen ingredients like Pudina (Mint) leaves and Ajwain (Caraway seeds) that helps in aiding dry cough and sore throat. You can also add one to two teaspoons of a medicated rub, which contains natural ingredients like Pudina, Ajwain, Kapoor & Nilgiri in a bowl of hot water (not boiling). This convenient method will soothe cough and cold symptoms. These rubs are easily available at any chemist shop and are safe to use for adults and kids aged six years and above. It is advisable that one reads the label before using and if symptoms persist, please consult your doctor.
Also read: Winter Hair Care: Simple Tricks That Can Help Prevent Dry Hair
Eat a well-balanced diet: Winter foods are plenty. From fruits to green leafy vegetables, give your body the right nutrition it need for a healthy immune system. Amla, ginger, carrots, methi and palak are perfect for this time of year. Incorporate a mix of soups and warm salads into your diet as well to help provide your body with essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals to contribute to your overall wellbeing.
(Dr Kunal Manek, Ayurveda Consultant, and Panchakarma Physician)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.