3 Diabetes-Friendly Desserts You Can Enjoy This Christmas
Christmas 2019: People with diabetes, here are some interesting dessert ideas that can help you relish Christmas, guilt-free. They are made with healthy ingredients that will not cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. Do try them!
Christmas: Celebrate Christmas with these healthy desserts that are safe for diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Prepare flourless chocolate cookies with coconut sugar
- Diabetics need to practice portion control
- These Christmas desserts are healthy and can be prepared at home
Christmas 2019: Christmas ought to be a merry time for one and all, including people with diabetes. Desserts, sweets, candies and sugary foods are an essential part of Christmas celebrations but this doesn't mean that diabetics need to refrain from them. With the help of a few tips and tricks, you can prepare mouth-watering desserts that diabetes-friendly. These desserts won't cause havoc on your weight loss goals or blood sugar levels. The key is to use fewer carbs and healthy sugar alternatives for the preparation of these desserts.
Christmas 2019: Diabetes-friendly desserts you can enjoy guilt-free
Eggs, unsweetened cocoa powder, dried fruits and fruits are some of the ingredients used for the preparation of these desserts. As far as diabetics consume them while practicing portion control, they won't affect their blood sugar levels negatively.
1. Flourless chocolate cookies
These cookies can be made with unsweetened cocoa powder, salt, egg whites, vanilla extract, bittersweet chocolate chip cookies, and coconut sugar. Whip egg whites and then add all ingredients in a large bowl. Drop tablespoons of the batter on baking sheets, leave 2 inches space between each cookie. Preheat oven at 350 degrees. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Also read: Artificial Sweeteners May Be Contributing To Type 2 Diabetes: Other Health Risks You Must Know
2. Chocolate-peppermint mini pies
Preheat oven at 350 degrees. You will need chocolate graham crackers, melted chocolate, brown sugar, egg, fat-free topping, peppermint extract, peppermint candies. Make fine crumbs of graham crackers, add brown sugar. Whisk egg and butter in another bowl and add it to graham crackers mixture. Press this dough into the bottom of muffin cups and raise the sides of each cup. Bake crust until the edges begin to crisp. Spread chocolate on the crust and freeze for 15 minutes. Mix some whipped topping, sugar and peppermint extract in a bowl. Freeze them until set. Top the pies with this whipped mixture and sprinkle some crushed peppermint candy or berries.
Also read: Can Fasting Help In Controlling Blood Sugar Levels? Here Are Some Guidelines For Diabetics
3. Gingerbread tea cake
This is a low-calorie cake with the goodness of cinnamon, ginger and ground cloves-all ingredients that are popular for benefitting diabetics. For preparation, you need all purpose flour, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ground cloves, vegetable oil, coconut or date sugar, water, frozen eggs. Preheat oven at 350 degrees.
In a bowl, add flour, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and cloves and set aside.
Take another bowl and whisk oil and sugar. Add eggs and whisk until combined. Add the flour mixture and whisk until smooth. Add it to a pan and bake for 40 to 45 minutes.
Also read: Winter Fruits Every Diabetic Can Enjoy Without Worrying About Blood Sugar Levels
Try these desserts this Christmas and enjoy them guilt-free! Merry Christmas everyone!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.