Diabetes Diet: Winter Fruits Every Diabetic Can Enjoy Without Worrying About Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes diet must include foods which do not affect the blood sugar levels. With a change in weather, a diabetic also needs to look for diabetes-friendly foods. The winter season brings new fruits and vegetables. These are also loaded with nutrients and minerals. Most people think that diabetics must not eat as they contain natural sugars. But how far is it true? Some fruits are rich in fiber and have a low glycemic index which makes them beneficial for diabetes patients. During the winter season, you can choose some seasonal fruits which will help you control the blood sugar levels. Listed below are some winter fruits which can be a part of diabetes diet.
Diabetes diet: Winter diabetics must consume
1. Oranges
Oranges are one of the most loved fruits of the winter season. Oranges are also one of the best sources vitamin C. The tangy taste is of oranges is also loves by many. It also contains a huge amount of fiber and is also a good source of potassium. Oranges are high in water content. All these properties make it a good option for diabetics. You can add oranges to your diabetes diet. It will not affect your blood sugar levels.
2. Apples
The health benefits of apple are well known. Apples are extremely rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, flavonoids, potassium, vitamin B, C and K and some amount of protein. Apples can keep you full for longer with minimum impact on blood sugar levels. It can be a part of your diabetes diet n restricted quantity. Not just for diabetes, apples are also beneficial for hypertension patients and can also reduce the risk of heart diseases.
3. Kiwi
Kiwi, the fruit with a tangy taste is also a favourite of many. It is also loaded with health benefits. Kiwi is loaded with vitamin C and dietary fiber which makes it good for diabetics. Kiwi is also loaded with vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, and potassium.
Can diabetics consume fruit juice?
It is quite clear that diabetics can eat fruits but is there any side effect of consuming fruit juice on blood sugar levels. According to expert diabetes patients must not include fruit juice. Senior Dietician Rutu Rishikesh Dhodapkar suggested, "To make one glass of fruits juice, you require at least 10 to 12 fruits which means more sugar. Juices are also deprived of sugar. So fruit juice may increase the blood sugar levels. A diabetic patient can eat one fruit instead of juice."
(Rutu Rishikesh Dhodapkar is a Senior Dietician at Max Multi Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida)
