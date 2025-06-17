Cataract Vs Age-Related Macular Degeneration: How To Tell The Difference
Cataracts involve the clouding of the eye's natural lens, which can lead to blurry vision, increased sensitivity to glare, and difficulty seeing at night.
Macular degeneration and cataracts are two different eye conditions
Macular degeneration and cataracts are two different eye conditions that have overlapping symptoms, including blurriness and vision loss. The risk for both increases with age. However, they have different causes and impacts on vision. From unique symptoms to similarities, let's understand these two eye conditions.
Macular degeneration and cataracts: What are the differences and similarities?
Macular degeneration:
- This condition primarily affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for central vision. Due to macular degeneration, the gradual loss of sharp, detailed vision makes it difficult to read, drive, or recognize faces.
- There are two main types: dry and wet. Dry macular degeneration is more common and progresses slowly, while wet macular degeneration, though less common, can cause more severe vision loss rapidly.
"There is a lens in the eye which helps in focusing the light onto the retina and a person sees clearly when this light focuses perfectly on the retina. So, when a child is born, this lens is absolutely crystal clear. The fibres of the lens are very well oriented and vision is very sharp. With age, usually around 40, normla vision loss starts," said Dr. Pawan Gupta, Senior Cataract and Retina surgeon - Eye 7 Hospitals, Lajpat Nagar & Vision Eye Clinic, New Delhi.
"It is a result of the natural hardening of the eye's lens, which makes it increasingly difficult to focus on near objects. Individuals may discover they have to hold reading materials farther away, need to use more light to read, or feel sporadic eye strain following computer or television viewing. This is a normal, controllable aspect of aging and typically is corrected with reading glasses or bifocals," he added.
Cataract:
- Cataracts involve the clouding of the eye's natural lens, which can lead to blurry vision, increased sensitivity to glare, and difficulty seeing at night.
- They occur as a part of the ageing process and can also be caused by factors such as diabetes, prolonged use of steroids, or exposure to ultraviolet light.
"Cataracts are the clouding of the eye's natural lens, usually resulting from protein deposits. This clouding blocks light from passing through the lens and causes blurry or foggy vision," Dr. Gupts explained.
What are the similarities?
Both conditions are common in older adults and can significantly affect vision quality. They also share risk factors, such as age, genetics, and overall health.
Additionally, both conditions can be managed with treatment-macular degeneration may involve injections or laser therapy, while cataracts are typically treated with surgery to replace the cloudy lens.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.