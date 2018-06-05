11 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bhringaraj You Shouldn't Miss
Bhringaraj health benefits: Apart from being good for hair, Bhringaraj has numerous health benefits like offering relief from respiratory disorders, relieving pain and much more.
Bhringaraj health benefits include being good for heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bhringaraj gives a boost to immunity
- Bhringaraj is good for people with diabetes
- Bhringaraj helps in dealing with asthma and bronchitis
Bhringaraj is an Ayurvedic plant which is quite popular because of its health benefits. Apart from benefitting hair, it helps the body in numerous ways. It is good for the skin and also helps in dealing with respiratory problems. These are the reasons why bhringaraj has been used as an effective home remedy in India for centuries. Medically, bhringaraj is known as Eclipta prostrata, or Eclipta alba. The plant comes in 4 species with flowers in a variety of colours. The white and yellow varieties are the ones which are extensively used in Ayurveda. There are many bioactive compounds in bhringaraj, such as oroboside, ursolic acid and luteolin to name a few - which account for its numerous health benefits.
Following are some health benefits of bhringaraj you simply cannot miss
1. It is good for hair
We are all aware of the fact that bhringaraj is simply amazing for hair. It contains hair-vitalising herbs which can prevent premature greying and help in dealing with hair loss. Bhringaraj has been found to speed up the process of hair growth along with increasing hair follicles in the phase of hair growth. Bhringaraj works great when it comes to improving hair growth.
2. It is good for skin
Traditionally, bhringaraj has been used for treating skin diseases as well. Bhringaraj fights the fungi which causes skin infections. Topical application of paste of bhringaraj leaves on the skin helps in dealing with skin infections. Eczema and skin boils can also be treated with the help of bhringaraj.
3. It is good for the liver
Liver, one of the largest organs in the body, performs the function of removing toxins from the body. Bhringaraj offers protection to the liver from harmful chemicals that can damage it. Demethyl-wedelolactone and wedelolactone are certain compounds in bhringaraj which perform anti-toxic activities which contribute to regenerating liver cells.
4. It helps in dealing with dysentery
Dysentery is a health condition which causes diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. Bhringaraj helps in fighting the bacteria which causes dysentery. Decoction of bhringaraj can be given orally in order to deal with dysentery. Juice of bhringaraj leaves with honey can also help in easing dysentery symptoms.
5. Gastric ulcers
Stomach ulcers result in heart burns, burning pain and nausea. Bhringaraj can help in dealing with stomach ulcers which caused because of taking aspirins and anti-inflammatory drugs regularly. Extract of bhringaraj can help in reducing gastric ulcers induced by aspirins and alcohol.
6. Relieves pain
Yes, you heard that right! A fresh extract from bhringaraj leaves is a popular remedy for relieving pain, swelling and inflammation. The medicinal plant is also used as part of Ayurvedic medicine because of its pain relieving qualities.
7. Snake bites and scorpion stings
Bhringaraj has been considered as an effective treatment for snake bites and scorpion stings. It inhibits the venom, especially that of the South American rattlesnake. However, you must seek medical help in case of bite from a poisonous snake or scorpion.
8. It is good for heart health
Bhringaraj helps in controlling blood pressure levels and regulates cholesterol in the body. A healthy blood pressure and balanced cholesterol levels result in a healthy heart. Bhringaraj also helps in reducing triglycerides levels, which are another risk factor for heart disease. Conditions such as heart palpitations can be dealt with the help of bhringaraj leaves extract and honey.
9. It improves immunity
Bhringaraj has immunity boosting properties which offer protection from the harmful germs in the environment that we are constantly exposed to.
10. It helps in dealing with respiratory problems
Bhringaraj helps in treatment of respiratory tract disorders like bronchitis and asthma. These disorders are a result of inflammation in airways which are responsible for carrying air to and from lungs. This inflammation causes wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. Anti-inflammatory properties of bhringaraj help in easing these respiratory problems. Injection of bhringaraj or its nasal administration can help in bringing relief from conditions such as asthma and bronchitis.
11. It can help in managing diabetes
Bhringaraj has properties which can stimulate secretion of insulin. Leaves of bhringaraj have been used as part of traditional medicine. When mixed with other beneficial plants such as licorice weed and Bermuda grass, bhringaraj can help in balancing sugar levels effectively and is thus good for people with diabetes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.