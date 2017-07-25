Top 5 Eczema Triggers You Should Know
Knowing your eczema triggers always helps keep your symptoms under control. Read on to find out the top 5 triggers to avoid!
Stress is a common eczema trigger.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Foods containing preservatives and artificial ingredients
- Usually emotional stress tends to cause a flare up.
- Dry skin, which may be due to dry weather, dry air, or long, hot showers.
1. Dry skin, which may be due to dry winter weather, dry air, or long and hot showers. Remember to always keep your skin moisturized, and preferably, use a thick moisturizer!
2. Foods containing preservatives and artificial ingredients like foods high in trans-fats, such as margarine, processed food, and fast food. Foods high in sugar like confectioneries, sodas, or some fast food items may also trigger eczema flare-ups.
3. Irritants like hand and dish soap, laundry detergent, shampoo, bubble bath and body wash, or surface cleaners and disinfectants. Even some natural liquids, like the juice from fresh fruit, vegetables, or meats, can irritate your skin when you touch them. Some chemicals like household cleaners or even hair dyes may trigger a reaction as well. Certain fabrics like wool or synthetic fabrics like nylon may cause irritation too.
4. Stress, because usually emotional stress tends to cause a flare up. Conversely, feeling stressed because of having eczema can make your skin flare up as well.
5. Sweating, as it tends to aggravate the skin. Stay cool, and stay hydrated. Moreover, always apply sunscreen, and try to avoid going out in harsh, sunny weather.
