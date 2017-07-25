ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 5 Eczema Triggers You Should Know

Top 5 Eczema Triggers You Should Know

Knowing your eczema triggers always helps keep your symptoms under control. Read on to find out the top 5 triggers to avoid!
  Updated: Jul 25, 2017
Stress is a common eczema trigger.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Foods containing preservatives and artificial ingredients
  2. Usually emotional stress tends to cause a flare up.
  3. Dry skin, which may be due to dry weather, dry air, or long, hot showers.
If you are suffering from eczema, you know that a scaly, itchy skin rash can pop up anytime, anywhere. While the rash usually appears on the arms or behind the knees, it does have a tendency to sometimes pop up in some of the worst places. Unfortunately, while there is no known cure for this chronic skin condition, there are ways by which you can avoid and manage your symptoms. Knowing your triggers always helps keep your symptoms under control. We recommend avoiding:

1. Dry skin, which may be due to dry winter weather, dry air, or long and hot showers. Remember to always keep your skin moisturized, and preferably, use a thick moisturizer!

2. Foods containing preservatives and artificial ingredients like foods high in trans-fats, such as margarine, processed food, and fast food. Foods high in sugar like confectioneries, sodas, or some fast food items may also trigger eczema flare-ups.

3. Irritants like hand and dish soap, laundry detergent, shampoo, bubble bath and body wash, or surface cleaners and disinfectants. Even some natural liquids, like the juice from fresh fruit, vegetables, or meats, can irritate your skin when you touch them. Some chemicals like household cleaners or even hair dyes may trigger a reaction as well. Certain fabrics like wool or synthetic fabrics like nylon may cause irritation too.

4. Stress, because usually emotional stress tends to cause a flare up. Conversely, feeling stressed because of having eczema can make your skin flare up as well.

5. Sweating, as it tends to aggravate the skin. Stay cool, and stay hydrated. Moreover, always apply sunscreen, and try to avoid going out in harsh, sunny weather.

Also read: 7 Self-Care Tips For People With Eczema



Advertisement

   

