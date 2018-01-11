5 Best Ayurvedic Remedies To Reverse Hair Loss
Hair fall sucks! But the safest way to deal with it is the natural way, using Ayurvedic techniques.
HIGHLIGHTS
Hair fall sucks! It is that scary sight which stops you from brushing your hair as and when it is required. And it is hard to not stress-out as to why this is happening, which in turn causes more hair fall. This becomes a cycle and goes on continuously till you are driven to a doctor where your pocket is drained within minutes. All sorts of medicines, supplements and serums rob you of your money, without any guarantee of recovery. In such a scenario, Ayurveda comes to your rescue.
Ayurveda offers a whole lot of natural treatments for re-growing hair the simpler and safer way, and that too, by not being too heavy on your pocket!
So here's a list of the 5 best Ayurvedic remedies you can try to reverse hair fall.
1. Bhringraja (Eclipta Prostrata)
This herb is known as the king of hair because of its benefits for hair. This powerful herb is strong enough to reverse baldness and prevent hair graying. You can apply the oil of this herb or apply the paste of its leaves on your hair. You can also take some dried Bhringraja, add some water to it and apply it on your scalp to strengthen your hair follicles.
2. Amla (Indian gooseberry)
In a discussion of hair fall prevention, you simply can't miss mentioning amla. Ayurveda has it, the vitamins and antioxidants in this fruit are just what you hair need to stay healthy and shining always. Amla works by keeping your hair strong, healthy, shining and free from grays. Drink amla juice regularly or apply amla oil on your hair to reap its benefits. You can also try an amla and henna hair pack. Just mix dry amla powder with henna and yogurt, apply on your hair and rest for 2 hours. Wash it off and apply amla and lemon juice on the roots to strengthen hair follicles.
Neem has been used as the perfect Ayurvedic solution for skin conditions and hair fall. Using neem regularly strengthens roots and improves blood circulation to the scalp. Be it dandruff, lice, dryness or eczema, neem works by resolving all these issues. You can apply neem paste for this or make a neem and water solution. Boil a handful of neem leaves and set aside till it cools. Now strain the solution and set it aside. Wash your hair and for final rinse, use the neem solution. Try this three times a week and see the difference.
4. Ritha (soap nuts)
For centuries, this Ayuvedic remedy has been used as a natural shampoo by women. Regular usage of ritha improves hair texture and volume. This ingredient is so mild that regular usage does not rob your hair of its natural oils. Just soak a few soap nuts in water overnight and boil them up. Set this aside and use it as a shampoo. Wash your hair with water and pour half of the solution in your hair. Massage for 5 minutes and wash it off with water. Now pour the remaining solution, this time it will produce lather. Practice this every alternate day to see the difference.
5. Shikakai
Shikakai means fruit for hair. When used with water, it produces lather and can be used as a natural, Ayurvedic shampoo. It helps in restoring scalp health and preventing hair fall. Also, shikakai does not rob your hair of its natural oils. It detangles your hair, clears off dandruff and makes them luscious. Soak dried shikakai powder in water overnight. Use it to wash your hair, just like you wash your hair with ritha. Repeat this every alternate day and see the difference.
