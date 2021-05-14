ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Need A Simple Way To Work Your Lower Body? Take Up This 100 Rep Squat Challenge At Home By Kayla Itsines

Need A Simple Way To Work Your Lower Body? Take Up This 100 Rep Squat Challenge At Home By Kayla Itsines

100 rep squat challenge: This challenge will strengthen your glutes with nothing but your bodyweight.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 14, 2021 09:11 IST
4-Min Read
Need A Simple Way To Work Your Lower Body? Take Up This 100 Rep Squat Challenge At Home By Kayla Itsines

Squats can help strengthen your joints and leg muscles

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Squats strengthen your leg muscles
  2. Try this squat challenge at home
  3. These three variations are as per fitness level

Are you enthusiastic about social media trends? Well, how about taking up one that will also work your lower body and enhance your fitness levels? Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has thrown a workout challenge at all the fitness enthusiasts out there. It is called the 100 Rep Squat Challenge. In an Instagram video, Kayla said that this workout can be done if one has “a spare 10 minutes at home or at work as it can be done anytime and anywhere”. She added, “It also makes the perfect finisher at the end of a workout if you really want to push yourself.”

100 rep squat challenge as per your fitness level

This exercise routine comes in three different levels — beginner sit squat, intermediate squat and advanced pop squat. Kayla further explains in the description, “Before we get started, choose which fitness level suits you. The aim is to complete 10 sets of 10 reps, with a 10-second rest in between.” She adds, “If you're wanting to really challenge yourself, try doing 100 reps in a row — with no rest breaks.”


RELATED STORIES
related

Leg Day At The Gym Done Right With These 7 Exercises

If you feel that you have become strong and resistant enough to do your leg routine at the gym comfortably, its time you bring some variations to it and try the recently shared leg challenge by Kayla Itsines.

related

If You Have Overdone Diwali Festivities, This 'At Home' Workout By Kayla Itsines Is All You Need: Post-Diwali Detox Tips

In the name of weight loss or post-Diwali detox, avoid going on crash diets or detox diets which are restrictive of essential nutrients. Read below to know about Kayla Itsines' At home workout for the perfect Diwali detox.

Also read: Workout Tips: Complete Leg Day With These 6 Lower Body Stretching Exercises From Expert

In one of the previous posts, Kayla taught her social media community how to fix their posture with a simple workout. The five-exercise routine can be done anywhere. It is especially beneficial for those who have a desk job or are struggling with their postures due to long hours of work. It includes abs to child's pose, four-point arm, and leg extension, single-leg glute bridge, scapular push-up, superman.

Also read: Squats: 7 Different Types Of Squats And Their Health Benefits

Kayla, in one of the recent posts, shared tips to shed belly fat. It includes workouts such as bent-leg jack knives, side planks, mountain climbers, and half burpees.

However, for the time being, are you up for the super effective 100 Rep Squat Challenge? Give this a try when at home!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases