Need A Simple Way To Work Your Lower Body? Take Up This 100 Rep Squat Challenge At Home By Kayla Itsines
Are you enthusiastic about social media trends? Well, how about taking up one that will also work your lower body and enhance your fitness levels? Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has thrown a workout challenge at all the fitness enthusiasts out there. It is called the 100 Rep Squat Challenge. In an Instagram video, Kayla said that this workout can be done if one has “a spare 10 minutes at home or at work as it can be done anytime and anywhere”. She added, “It also makes the perfect finisher at the end of a workout if you really want to push yourself.”
100 rep squat challenge as per your fitness level
This exercise routine comes in three different levels — beginner sit squat, intermediate squat and advanced pop squat. Kayla further explains in the description, “Before we get started, choose which fitness level suits you. The aim is to complete 10 sets of 10 reps, with a 10-second rest in between.” She adds, “If you're wanting to really challenge yourself, try doing 100 reps in a row — with no rest breaks.”
In one of the previous posts, Kayla taught her social media community how to fix their posture with a simple workout. The five-exercise routine can be done anywhere. It is especially beneficial for those who have a desk job or are struggling with their postures due to long hours of work. It includes abs to child's pose, four-point arm, and leg extension, single-leg glute bridge, scapular push-up, superman.
Kayla, in one of the recent posts, shared tips to shed belly fat. It includes workouts such as bent-leg jack knives, side planks, mountain climbers, and half burpees.
However, for the time being, are you up for the super effective 100 Rep Squat Challenge? Give this a try when at home!
