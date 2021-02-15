Workout Tips: Complete Leg Day With These 6 Lower Body Stretching Exercises From Expert
Workout tips: Apart from offering relief from sore muscles, these stretching exercises can also improve your range of motion, aid recovery and reduce the risk of injury.
These stretching exercises can be done anytime, anywhere
- Doing stretching exercises can aid muscle recovery
- They can reduce the risk of injury
- They can reduce muscle soreness effectively
Sore muscles are common after a workout. They can happen to anyone and everyone. If you have just began working out after a long period of time, you are most likely to experience muscle soreness after first two or three workouts. A few stretching exercises with a foam roller, or just like that, can be helpful in reducing muscle soreness. It is important to treat sore muscles as they can often act as a demotivator and make you give your workout routine.
Lower body stretching exercises to soothe sore muscles
Addressing the concern of sore muscles is Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram. In the caption of her post, she informs that it is perfectly normal to have sore muscles if you are new to working out. "You can definitely still do your workouts, just modify exercises or take it a bit slower if you need to. Adding in a proper recovery session each week is a great way to help with muscle soreness," she adds.
In her recent post, Itsines shares a couple of lower body stretches that can help you recover from a strenuous workout, especially on a legs day. Many people get very sore after a legs workout and thus these stretching exercises can be really helpful.
Here are the stretches you need to do:
- Hip Flexors and Hamstrings - 10 reps (5 per side)
- Hip Flexors - 60s (30 per side)
- 90/90 Stretch - 10 reps (5 per side)
- Glutes (Pigeon) - 60s (30 per side)
- Single-Leg Butterfly - 10 reps (5 per side)
- Half Frog - 10 reps (5 per side)
Complete 1 lap of the routine. You can do more if you feel like. Watch the video below to carefully see how each stretching exercise is performed. Apart from offering relief from sore muscles, these exercises can also improve your range of motion, aid recovery and reduce the risk of injury.
Do these stretching exercise today after your workout and let us know how you feel in the comments below!
