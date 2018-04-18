ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Liver Day: Healthy Liver; 7 Simple Tips You Must Follow

World Liver Day: Healthy Liver; 7 Simple Tips You Must Follow

World Liver Day 2018: Liver is the primary protection of your body from all the toxins. Here's how you can keep it healthy.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 18, 2018 03:22 IST
4-Min Read
World Liver Day: Healthy Liver; 7 Simple Tips You Must Follow

World Liver Day 2018: The liver is the key organ of your body's digestive system

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Liver is the key organ of your bodys digestive system
  2. The World Liver Day is celebrated on 19th April every year
  3. Every medicine has some effect on your liver

The liver awareness day or World Liver Day is celebrated on 19th April every year to spread awareness about liver-related diseases and the need for keeping it in a good state of health. Not many people know about it but the liver is the key organ of your body's digestive system. Everything that goes into your body has to go through the liver. It is basically the primary protection of your body from all the toxins. Now imagine the state of your health if the liver gets disturbed. Not a very pretty picture is it! World Liver Day 2018, learn how to keep your liver in a good state of health. 

Also read: Fatty Liver Disease: 7 Best Natural Treatments

Some experts believe that the liver performs over 500 functions in the body. Primarily, the liver is responsible for detoxification. Some of these include

  • Making cholesterol
  • Digesting fat
  • Making protein
  • Storing nutrients
  • Storing energy
  • Regulating hormones
  • Regulating blood sugar

The liver awareness day, this year, follows the theme "Riding New Waves in Liver Diagnosis, Staging& Treatment". The key to prevention of liver diseases is keeping the liver healthy in the first place.

So here we are, giving you the best of tips to prevent liver diseases in the first place itself by keeping the liver in a good state of health. Keep reading...

Also read: 7 Early Signs And Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

1. Healthy weight

Being obese or overweight is one of the major contributors to a fatty liver disease, more specifically, a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This is one of the fastest growing liver diseases in the world. For prevention, try to maintain a healthy body weight.

 
weight loss 650

World Liver Day 2018: Maintain healthy weight

Also read: Know The Classic Symptoms Of Fatty Liver

2. Eat a balanced diet

High-calorie meals with refined carbs, sugar, and unhealthy fats contribute to weight gain. So you must stick to a diet which has all the nutrients in the required quantities. Eat more fiber, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Go organic in terms of your diet, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Also, don't forget to hydrate yourself properly. Drink lots of water.

 
a balanced diet helps in preventing obesity

World Liver Day 2018: Eat a balanced diet 

RELATED STORIES

Are Eating Egg Yolks Fattening? Top Nutritionist Explains

Eating egg yolks is healthy, and not fattening for the body, as far as you don't cook them in a healthy way.

Fatty Liver Disease: 7 Best Natural Treatments

When more than 5 to 10% of your liver's weight is fat, it is known as a fatty liver condition. This condition, however, can be treated naturally.


Also read: 9 Signs Your Liver Needs A Detox

3. Exercise regularly

An active lifestyle has an important role to play when it comes to keeping the liver in a good state of health. Regular exercising reduces the pressure on your liver, keeps your body weight in check and keeps your energy levels high as well. Workout for 30 minutes every day to keep your liver healthy.

 
exercise daily for healthy bones

World Liver Day 2018: Exercise regularly

Also read: 5 Yoga Poses That Will Help You Detoxify Your Liver

4. Drink alcohol responsibly

Alcohol is not a health hazard if consumed in limited quantities. It is only when you go beyond the safe limit that your liver lands in some trouble. Overuse of alcohol can damage the liver cells and lead to scarring. Drink moderate amounts of alcohol occasionally.

red wine

World Liver Day 2018: Drink alcohol responsibly

Also read: What is the treatment for fatty liver?

5. Avoid too many medicines

Medicines are loaded with chemicals which may not be very beneficial for your liver. Every medicine has some effect on your liver. Be it a blood pressure medication or a diabetes medication, they will all have their own effects on your liver. These medicines serve their own purposes but in no way are they beneficial for your liver.

 
first aid medicines

World Liver Day 2018: Avoid too many medicines 

6. Be careful about fad diets

Fad diets are meant for quick weight loss or weight gain. These diets can suddenly increase or body weight or decrease it drastically, thereby putting too much pressure on the liver. Be careful while opting for a diet which promises quick weight loss in very less time. These unrealistic diet plans do nothing but harm to your liver. They are also significantly low in terms of nutrition.

 
paleo diet

World Liver Day 2018: Avoid fad diets

7. Quit smoking

If you have not indulged in this habit as of now, try to avoid it later in life as well. Some studies link cigarette smoking strongly with liver diseases, specifically, liver cancer. It simply worsens the negative effects of other unhealthy habits or medicines like painkillers.

 
smoking

World Liver Day 2018: Quit smoking

Disclaimer: This content including advice providesgeneric information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



