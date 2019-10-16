Fatty Liver Diet Tips: What To Eat And Avoid To Fight Fatty Liver Diseases
Liver is an essential organ of the human body. It is responsible for a variety of functions which support the human body to function properly. Deposition of extra fat in the liver contributes to fatty liver. Fatty liver needs treatment on time. Here are some diet tips to fight fatty liver.
Fatty liver: If not treated on time fatty liver can lead to liver failure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Alcohol consumption is extremely harmful for liver health
- Avoid fries foods to preserve liver health
- Do not ignore the symptoms of fatty liver
Fatty liver diseases can be divided into two parts- alcohol fatty liver and non-alcoholic fatty liver. Deposition of extra fat in the liver contributes to non-alcoholic fatty liver. If not controlled on time, fatty liver can lead to liver damage. Liver is an essential organ of the human body. It is responsible for a variety of functions which are extremely necessary for the human body to function properly. Sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits are the major causes of non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases. One effective way to manage fatty liver is by making changes in diet. There are certain foods which you should eat and avoid. Here are some diet tips for a person suffering from fatty liver.
Fatty liver diet: Diet tips you must know
1. Foods to eat
Diet you consume majorly affects your body and various organs of the body. For fatty liver disease treatment, you need to make a few changes in your diet. Some foods can help you fight fatty liver diseases and help in the smooth functioning of the liver. Some foods which you must include in your diet to enhance the treatment for fatty liver include- green vegetables, fatty fishes, oats, walnuts, olive oil, garlic, nuts, legumes, berries and grapes.
2. Drinks you must add to your diet
Water should be an essential part of your diet. Adequate water consumption is necessary for the body to function properly. Water keeps you hydrated and helps you remove toxins from your body. Enough water consumption can help in liver detoxification as well. Make sure that you consume enough water throughout the day to promote liver health.
Other than water you must add few drinks to your daily diet for better liver function. You can add green tea and coffee to your diet for a healthy liver. Green tea and coffee can work well for fatty liver.
3. Foods to avoid
Some foods can trigger the condition and make the situation worse. You need to avoid few foods to preserve your liver health. Some foods may include- added sugar, fried foods, white bread, too much salt, refined grains and red meat. Along with these foods, alcohol is a big No for a person suffering from fatty liver. Alcohol consumption should be completely banned from the diet. Even light consumption should be not be allowed.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
