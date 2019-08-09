Liver Health: These Spices Are Good For Your Liver
Spices for liver: For proper functioning of the body you need to keep your liver health intact. A liver is responsible for various vital functions. Some spices can help you ensure liver health. Read here to know how these spices might help you and how to use them.
Liver health: Some magical spices loaded with medicinal properties can benefit your liver
HIGHLIGHTS
- Liver helps in filtration of the blood
- Smoking and alcohol consumption are worst for your liver health
- Cumin seeds may help promote liver health
Liver is the largest gland inside the human body which is responsible for numerous essential functions. The main function of the liver is to filter the blood before passing it to the rest of the body. It is also responsible for the production of bile juice. The liver supports clotting of the blood, stores vitamins and minerals, helps metabolise protein and many more. These are just a few functions out of the long list of liver functions. These important functions of liver are enough to motivate you to maintain your liver health. Food you eat leaves a strong impact on your liver health. Some foods can work wonders for your liver health. Indian spices are loaded with medicinal properties. Some of these spices carry some impressive health benefits for the liver.
Spices good for liver health
1. Cumin
Cumin is an essential part of an Indian kitchen. Cumin is beneficial for your liver health. It helps in the production of bile juice and other digestive enzymes. It is also helpful in liver detoxification. You can add cumin to different foods you prepare. You can also drink cumin water (jeera water) for better liver health. Jeera water is also a popular drink for weight loss.
2. Turmeric
Turmeric is the golden spice which is loaded with health benefits and medicinal properties. Turmeric has been used by ayurveda to treat various health issues since ages. Various studies have shown that turmeric can help in reducing the risk of hepatitis. You can choose turmeric tea or turmeric milk for better liver health.
3. Fennel
Fennel commonly known as sauf is another spice which can benefit your liver. Fennel seeds have a strong aroma. You can chew a few fennel seeds after having your meal for better liver health. Fennel seeds can also promote weight loss. It can also refresh you and leaving a cooling effect.
4. Coriander
Coriander is also used to enhance the taste of the food. This spice contributes to detoxification which enhances liver health. Coriander powder can be widely used in different foods which will provide you health benefits as well as promote the taste of the food.
Tips to keep your liver healthy
- Stay active throughout the day and ditch a sedentary lifestyle
- Involve exercises in your daily routine
- If you are overweight, shed the extra kilos
- Do not take medicines without doctor's advice
- Quit alcohol and smoking
You can add these spices to your diet for better liver health but do not over-consume them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
