Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, affecting its function. It is commonly linked to obesity, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and excessive alcohol intake. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common liver disorders globally, affecting nearly one in three adults. Diet plays a crucial role in managing and preventing fatty liver disease. Consuming the right foods can support liver health, while the wrong choices can worsen liver damage. Here are the best and worst foods for fatty liver disease.
Best foods for fatty liver disease
The American Liver Foundation (ALF) recommends a balanced diet to help reduce liver fat and inflammation. These foods can protect and improve liver function.
1. Leafy green vegetables
Vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli contain antioxidants and fibre that help reduce fat accumulation in the liver. High in chlorophyll, which supports liver detoxification. Fibre aids digestion and reduces fat storage.
2. Fatty fish
Fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce liver inflammation. Omega-3s lower triglyceride levels, preventing fat buildup. Supports liver cell regeneration and reduces oxidative stress.
3. Nuts and seeds
Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants that promote liver health. Walnuts are rich in polyphenols, reducing fat accumulation. Almonds help lower cholesterol, easing liver stress.
4. Whole grains
Brown rice, quinoa, and oats offer fibre and essential nutrients that aid liver function and digestion. Slow digestion prevents insulin spikes, reducing fat buildup. Contains B vitamins, essential for liver detoxification.
5. Olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil contains monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, improving liver enzyme levels. Helps break down excess fat stored in the liver. Reduces inflammation and oxidative stress.
Worst foods for fatty liver disease
Certain foods worsen liver health by increasing fat accumulation and inflammation. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises limiting these foods to prevent further liver damage.
1. Processed and fried foods
Fast food, chips, and deep-fried items contain trans fats and unhealthy oils, which increase liver fat storage. Leads to insulin resistance, worsening fatty liver disease. High in calories and sodium, causing weight gain.
2. Sugary foods and beverages
Sweets, sodas, and baked goods contain high fructose corn syrup, which directly converts into liver fat. Excess sugar increases triglycerides, leading to fat accumulation. Causes liver inflammation and insulin resistance.
3. Refined carbohydrates
White bread, pasta, and white rice spike blood sugar levels, promoting fat storage in the liver. Lacks fibre and essential nutrients, leading to poor digestion. Increases belly fat, worsening liver function.
4. Alcohol
Excessive alcohol damages liver cells and worsens fatty liver disease, leading to cirrhosis over time. Alcohol metabolism creates toxins, which inflame the liver. Disrupts fat metabolism, causing fat accumulation.
5. Red and processed meats
Sausages, bacon, and fatty cuts of beef contain high amounts of saturated fats, increasing liver fat deposits. Increases cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Lacks fibre, contributing to poor digestion.
A healthy diet is key to managing and reversing fatty liver disease. Prioritising balanced meals and hydration can significantly enhance liver function and overall well-being.
