Recognising the early signs and symptoms of fatty liver disease is crucial for timely intervention and effective management.
Fatty liver disease, or hepatic steatosis, is a growing health concern worldwide, including in India. occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver, impairing its function. The World Health Organisation (WHO) highlight that non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the leading causes of liver-related illnesses. If left untreated, fatty liver disease can progress to more severe conditions such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver failure. Recognising the early signs and symptoms of fatty liver disease is crucial for timely intervention and effective management.

Understanding fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease is classified into two types; alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD), caused by excessive alcohol consumption, and non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which occurs due to poor dietary habits, insulin resistance, and obesity. NAFLD is increasingly prevalent, affecting approximately 24 percent of adults worldwide, and often remains undiagnosed until it progresses. Early detection is crucial, as the disease can progress to more severe liver conditions, including cirrhosis and liver failure. However, many individuals remain asymptomatic in the early stages, making awareness of potential signs and symptoms of fatty liver disease is vital for timely intervention. Identifying these signs of fatty liver disease early can prevent severe damage to the liver.



Early signs and warning symptoms of fatty liver disease

In its initial stages, fatty liver disease often presents with subtle or no symptoms, leading many to remain unaware of their condition. As the disease progresses, individuals may begin to experience these warning signs of fatty liver disease.



1. Fatigue

A persistent sense of tiredness or weakness is commonly reported.

2. Abdominal discomfort

Some individuals feel pain or a sensation of fullness in the upper right abdomen, where the liver is located.

3. Unexplained weight loss

Losing weight without changes in diet or exercise can be a warning sign.

4. Jaundice

Yellowing of the skin and eyes indicates liver dysfunction.

5. Swelling

Fluid accumulation in the legs (edema) or abdomen (ascites) may occur due to liver dysfunction.

6. Digestive issues

Fatty liver disease may lead to indigestion, bloating, and nausea.

7. Dark urine

Despite adequate hydration, urine may appear dark, signalling potential liver issues.

8. Bruising and bleeding

Increased susceptibility to bruising or bleeding can result from impaired liver function affecting blood clotting.

9. Itchy skin

Persistent itching without an apparent cause may be linked to liver disease.

10. Mental confusion or brain fog

Fatty liver disease may cause hepatic encephalopathy, leading to difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, or confusion.

Recognising the early signs and symptoms of fatty liver disease is essential for preventing progression to more severe liver conditions. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a healthcare professional promptly. Early diagnosis and intervention, including lifestyle modifications and medical management, can significantly improve outcomes and support liver health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases