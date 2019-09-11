Healthy Liver: 6 Ways To Boost Your Liver Health Naturally
Liver is an essential organ which is at a risk of several diseases. Some daily habits can harm your liver unintentionally. Here are some natural ways to naturally improve your liver health.
Liver health: Reduce your alcohol consumption to keep your liver healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Liver supports numerous functions inside the human body
- It helps in the production of bile juice
- A healthy weight can help you improve your liver health
Liver is responsible for multiple functions. This organ is a multitasker which performs some vital functions. Production of bile juice, blood cleansing, better digestive health, storage of essential mineral and vitamins are some functions of liver. Therefore it is necessary to keep your liver healthy. Liver diseases are serious health conditions which need treatment on time. If ignored, liver diseases can also lead to loss of liver function. If you want to keep your liver healthy, you need to take care of some habits. Some minor modifications can contribute to better liver health. Here are some ways to keep your liver healthy and reduce your risk of liver diseases.
Ways to improve liver health
1. Maintain a healthy weight
Unhealthy weight is responsible for multiple diseases. It also increases the risk of liver diseases. Exercising regularly to lose weight can help you keep your liver health intact. A healthy weight will also reduce the risk of many chronic diseases like heart diseases, hypertension and many more.
2. Quit alcohol consumption
Alcohol consumption leaves a negative impact on your liver health. It can damage the liver cells and can also lead to scars on them. If you cannot quit alcohol completely, drink it in moderation to control its adverse effects. Alcohol consumption is also associated with other health issues as well.
3. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise is the ultimate solution to fight multiple health issues. Exercise can also improve your liver health. It will help you reduce liver fat and promote its overall health. Regular exercise will also reduce the risk of other diseases. You can simply go for a walk or choose some light exercises to start your day with.
4. Eat the right foods
Some foods are extremely healthy for your liver. Some superfoods for liver include- coffee, tea, fatty fishes, olive oil, nuts, fresh vegetables, grapes and berries. These foods are loaded with other nutrients as well which will improve your overall health.
5. Be careful about while taking medicines
Medicines you take can affect your liver health as well. Some medicines can harm your liver health id taken on a regular basis. You can check with your doctor once before consuming a few medicines. You can also your doctor about the medicines you should strictly avoid to keep your liver healthy.
6. Check before taking supplements
Weight gain supplements are quite popular as it is one of the easiest ways to gain weight quickly. But over consumption of these supplements can harm your liver health. Choose healthy alternates to gain or lose weight. Do not depend on supplements to preserve your liver health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
