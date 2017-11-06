ASK OUR EXPERTS

Here's Why Our Bollywood Divas Swear By The Health Benefits Of Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses or asanas which bring your mind, body and soul together. Practising sun salutation every morning is known to offer a wide range of health benefits. And three of our bollywood divas swear by its benefits.
Health benefits of Sun Salutation

  1. Sun Salutation is way of showing gratitude to the sun
  2. Surya namaskar is an excellent way to boost body metabolism
  3. Surya namaskar can be termed as a natural anti-aging solution

Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is way of showing gratitude to the sun. In the ancient eras, people would wake up at dawn and practice surya namaskar to worship and welcome the sun. It is a sequence of 12 yoga poses or asanas which bring your mind, body and soul together. Practising sun salutation every morning is known to offer a wide range of health benefits. From refreshing your mind to keeping your body fit and energetic for the challenges of the day, surya namaskar is the way to begin your day.

Guess what, the Bebo of bollywood practices 50 sets of Surya Namaskar in one go to maintain those curves and carry that oomph. So, in just two words, we decode the secret behind that flawless skin, boundless energy and amazing curves. But Kareena is not the only one, a lot of Bollywood divas swear by the health boons of practicing sun salutation every day.

kareena and surya namaskar

Photo Credit: NDTV

Yoga freak Shilpa Shetty or, the Indian thumka queen too swears by the benefits of this amazing workout. Want a proof for this? Check out her Surya Namaskar DVD where she gives clear and simple instructions on how to perform Surya Namaskar by explaining all the postures well in detail.

Also read: This Is What You Need To Do To Get Shilpa Shetty's Curves; Fitness Secret Decoded!

shilpa and surya namaskar

Photo Credit: NDTV

And how can we miss out our 'Padmavati'! Deepika Padukone, too, practices Surya Namaskar every day and practices 10 sets in one day which is why she looks vibrant and extremely energetic during all award functions and movie promotions too.

deepika and surya namaskar

Photo Credit: NDTV

So let's take a look at the health benefits of this amazing yoga sequence which has given our bollywood divas the oomph!

Know the many health benefits of surya namaskar, bet you didn't know about these!

1. Losing weight

This yoga sequence will help you shed those extra pounds. Surya namaskar is an excellent way to boost body metabolism. The various postures stretch the abdomen and help in cutting belly fat.

2. Glowing skin

Sun salutation helps in maintaining good cardiovascular health. It promotes a healthy blood circulation all over your body. And a glowing skin does not mean a pearly white skin. It refers to a radiant and wrinkle-free skin. Surya namaskar can be termed as a natural anti-aging solution for the skin.

3. Regular menstrual cycles

Regular practice of sun salutation helps in regulating menstrual cycles. If your hormones are disturbed and imbalanced, they can be restored with this yoga sequence. It also helps in easier child delivery. This is a rare and unknown health benefit of sun salutation. 

4. Regulating blood sugar levels

One of the many health benefits of sun salutation is bringing down the blood sugar levels. People who practise it regularly report a significant decrease in their blood sugar levels.

5. Strengthens joints and muscles

The 12-pose yoga sequence consists of various movements for enhanced spine flexibility. It is the only workout which involves stretching and movement in every part of the body. Stretching ligaments, joints and muscles together spread the benefits of this workout to every part of your body.

6. Detoxification

With surya namaskar, you detoxify your body. You allow yourself to breathe fully by inhaling oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide and repeating the same again and again. This in turn improves respiratory functions, your hand grip strength and cardiovascular resting parameters.

7. Helps cope with insomnia

Are you a night owl? Don't opt for sleeping pills, just practice sun salutation regularly. The various asanas of sun salutation ensure improved sleeping patterns by keeping your mind calm.

Kick start your day by showing gratitude to the sun and yourself with the help of surya namaskar. 


