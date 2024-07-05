Home »  Heart »  Expert Opinion: Here's What You Can Do To Avoid Sudden Glucose Spike Post Meals and Manage It Better

Expert Opinion: Here's What You Can Do To Avoid Sudden Glucose Spike Post Meals and Manage It Better

"Incorporating this simple strategy into your meals can support better blood sugar control," Anjali Mukerjee writes in her caption.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 5, 2024 01:08 IST
4-Min Read
Expert Opinion: Heres What You Can Do To Avoid Sudden Glucose Spike Post Meals and Manage It Better

Carb-centric foods can lead to spikes in blood glucose levels

Our daily diet often includes a variety of carbohydrate-rich foods that are just delicious. For breakfast, many of us love a plate of piping hot aloo parathas, fluffy idlis or a comforting bowl of poha. Our lunch and dinner tables are typically laden with rice, aromatic biryanis, or varieties of bread like rotis, naans and chapatis. Even our snacks and street food are generally carb-heavy, with items like samosas, pakoras and delicious pani puri. However, as much as we love this carb-centric food, it can also lead to spikes in blood glucose levels. This situation can be particularly concerning for those trying to manage diabetes or aiming to maintain stable energy levels.

So, what should we do in order to not miss out on the delicious, energy-laden carbs as well as make sure that it doesn't give us a sudden glucose or sugar spike? Let us tell you that it is possible through this expert's advice. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares an Instagram post explaining the matter as well as suggesting what we can do.

In her post, the nutritionist mentions:



RELATED STORIES
related

This Is How Being Unhealthy Can Trigger Stress

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains the connection between bad health and stress.

related

Heart Health: What Is Atherosclerosis? Know How Vitamin K Helps Keep Your Heart Healthy

Anjali Mukerjee talks about atherosclerosis in her latest Instagram video. Here are all the details.

Protein before carbs

According to Anjali Mukerjee, consuming some amount of protein before indulging in carbs is the way to go. She says it reduces sudden glucose spikes in the body.



Reason

Explaining the reason behind this suggestion, she mentions that protein slows down the digestion of carbs to some extent. It hence results in a more gradual and slower release of glucose in the bloodstream.

Other benefits

Apart from slower glucose absorption, the nutritionist mentions that consuming protein first also helps in enhancing insulin sensitivity in the body. As a result, our bodies can better maintain the required sugar level in the long run.

The nutritionist strongly advises us to incorporate and consume some amount of protein, in any form, into our regular carb-laden plates and consume it before taking a spoonful of rice.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases