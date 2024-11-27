Home »  Living Healthy »  Nutritionist Discusses Hidden Mechanisms Of Neurotransmitter GABA

GABA is involved in complex circuits throughout the central nervous system of the body.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Nov 27, 2024 11:59 IST
4-Min Read
As the body experiences prolonged stress, the "calming neurotransmitter GABA can dip"

When your body experiences prolonged stress, the supply of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) can be diminished. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has said that GABA is an important neurotransmitter that helps to inhibit neural activity and calm the brain, acting as a natural tranquiliser. But, if its supply lessens, then a person starts experiencing weakness, unsteady legs, muscle tension, headache, loose motions and excessive thirst, according to the nutritionist.

In a video on Instagram, Anjali Mukerjee has discussed in detail how GABA plays a major role in our body, while its deficiency can lead to major health problems.

"If you are experiencing prolonged stress over a period of time, then your body's supply of GABA, which is a neurotransmitter or a messenger which is responsible for calmness, get diminished... Your body is now experiencing fear, anxiety, panic attacks, even with small minor events. Your ability to reason diminishes," Anjali Mukerjee says.



Sharing further details on the social media platform, the nutritionist says that "excessive thirst, wobbly legs, and even a racing heart could be subtle signs of anxiety and panic attacks."

As the body experiences prolonged stress, the "calming neurotransmitter GABA can dip, leaving us feeling on edge, anxious, or even physically weak," she adds.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), GABA is involved in complex circuits throughout the central nervous system of the body.

"It exerts its primary function in the synapse between neurons by binding to postsynaptic GABA receptors which modulate ion channels, hyperpolarising the cell and inhibiting the transmission of an action potential," it says.

Noting that its clinical significance can never be underestimated, it shares that disorder in GABA signaling is "implicated in a multitude of neurologic and psychiatric conditions." 

What to do?

Anjali Mukerjee has suggested that there are several supplements of GABA available that can easily help alleviate anxiety and regain calmness in such situations.

However, she warns that people should always seek supervision if they are suffering from any of the symptoms.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

