From Cancer To Depression: Nutritionist Explains How Vitamin D Protects Your Well-Being

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, vitamin D can significantly reduce the risk of serious health conditions.
From multiple sclerosis to rheumatoid arthritis, vitamin D supports immune function

We have all heard the advice: sitting in the sunlight helps our bodies produce vitamin D. Yet, despite India's abundant sunshine, vitamin D deficiency remains one of the most common health issues in the country. A paradox, isn't it? According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, this essential vitamin can significantly reduce the risk of serious health conditions. In her latest post on Instagram, she says, “From reducing the risk of cancer to improving mood, vitamin D is a true powerhouse for our well-being. It works as an immune system regulator, helping our bodies respond effectively to infections and inflammation.”

Vitamin D helps reduce these health risks

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says Vitamin D can help reduce:



  • Osteoporosis: Vitamin D supports calcium absorption, reducing the likelihood of weak bones and fractures.
  • Cancer: Research links adequate vitamin D levels to a lower risk of certain cancers, including breast and colon cancer.
  • Chronic Muscle Aches: Deficiency often results in muscle pain and weakness. Vitamin D ensures muscle strength and function.
  • Cardiovascular Disease: By improving heart health and reducing inflammation, vitamin D plays a role in preventing heart disease.
  • Depression: Studies show a correlation between low vitamin D levels and mood disorders. Maintaining sufficient levels can improve mental health.
  • Diabetes: Vitamin D helps regulate blood sugar levels and may reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
  • Autoimmune Diseases: From multiple sclerosis to rheumatoid arthritis, vitamin D supports immune function, reducing the likelihood of these conditions.


How to know if you are deficient

Anjali Mukerjee outlines clear benchmarks for understanding vitamin D levels:

  • Severely Deficient: Less than 10 ng/ml
  • Deficient: Less than 20 ng/ml
  • Insufficient: Between 20-30 ng/ml
  • Sufficient: Between 30-100 ng/ml
  • High: Greater than 100 ng/ml
  • Toxic: Greater than 150 ng/ml

She recommends aiming for optimum levels of 40-60 ng/ml for maximum health benefits. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

