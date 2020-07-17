Eat Healthy To Prevent Cardiovascular Disease: 7 Diet Mistakes You Should Be Avoiding
Cardiovascular health: Eating a healthy diet promotes a healthy heart as well as your overall health. But many fail to consume a heart healthy diet. Here are some diet mistakes that can negatively affect your heart health.
Unhealthy diet can increase the risk of heart disease
Cardiovascular health: Your heart is a vital body organ that is responsible for several body functions. Unhealthy practices can take a toll on your heart health and contribute to cardiovascular disease. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. These are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. Four out of 5 cardiovascular disease deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one-third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age.
Diet and lifestyle play an important role in maintaining heart health. Poor diet can contribute to a higher risk of heart disease and also trigger other risk factors that may lead to heart disease. It is advised to consume a healthy and well balanced to maintain a healthy heart. Here are some diet mistakes you should avoid for a healthy heart.
Diet mistakes that can increase your cardiovascular disease risk
1. You are not eating enough fibre
Fibre should be an essential part of your diet. It is not just beneficial for digestion but for your heart health too. Fibre helps in controlling risk factors linked with heart disease. Adding fibre to your diet can result in a healthy weight, controlled blood pressure and better cholesterol levels.
2. Missing antioxidants
Antioxidants preserve your heart health from damage from free radicals. Colourful fruits and vegetables are loaded with antioxidants. Add enough berries and vitamin C loaded fruits to your diet.
3. Fruits and vegetables are not a part of your daily diet
Adding fruits and vegetables to your diet helps you promote a well-balanced diet. Not eating enough fruits and vegetables is harmful to your heart health too. These can provide you essential nutrients too.
4. Poor management of blood sugar levels
Diabetics are at a higher risk of heart disease. Poor management of blood sugar levels can worsen the condition. Healthy management of blood sugar levels with a healthy diet can help control the risk.
5. Consuming processed foods
Consumption of highly processed foods and fried foods is linked with several ill-effects. These foods are usually high in salt and sugar, harmful to your heart health. Eliminate processed foods from your diet as much as possible.
6. You sip sodas too often
Sodas and carbonated drinks are loaded with sugar with low or no nutrition. Sipping sodas has a negative effect on your body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and overall heart health.
Excess of anything is bad for your health. Overconsumption of alcohol leads to unhealthy cholesterol levels. It may also increase the level of fat in your blood. For a healthy heart, you should quit alcohol or consume in moderation.
