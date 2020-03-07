Can You Spot These Antioxidants In Your Kitchen?
Antioxidants are also known as "free-radical scavengers" that work at the cellular level to prevent cell damage from harmful free radicals. The antioxidants produced by your body are called endogenous antioxidants while the ones that are obtained from the diet or supplements are known as exogenous antioxidants. Free radicals are produced by your body in its defense as a reaction with the environment say exposure to pollution, UV rays, cigarette smoke or unhealthy foods. Antioxidants work by fighting these diseases causing free radicals to prevent your body from various chronic conditions.
Antioxidants in your Kitchen
Your kitchen is the best store-house for potent antioxidants if only you pay close attention to it. Let's explore what common kitchen staples are rich in antioxidants:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric comprises one of the most powerful antioxidants ever known- a yellow pigment called curcumin. It has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and can improve brain functioning as well. However, to reap maximum benefits out of turmeric you should have it with a dash of pepper as piperine present in pepper can enhance curcumin's absorption by up to 200%. Additionally, curucmin is fat-soluble so is better taken with a dietary fat source. The best way to consume turmeric is to have a glass of lukewarm turmeric milk with a hint of pepper.
2. Cinnamon
This pleasingly aromatic spice is loaded with powerful antioxidants, especially a compound called cinnamaldehyde. It helps your body fight infections and can address cell damage. It is highly effective to manage Type 2 Diabetes and can keep your heart healthy. It also helps in managing high blood pressure. The best way to consume cinnamon is to add it to your soups, stews, or sprinkle over your latte. You can also drink cinnamon water by boiling some of it in plain water.
3. Garlic
4. Clove
The antioxidant present in this humble spice is known as "eugenol". This antioxidant is five times more effective than Vitamin E. Clove also contains Vitamin C which is another powerful antioxidant. Clove can kill off harmful bacteria and may also help to regulate blood sugar. You can simply add 1-2 cloves to your regular tea or drink clove water once a day.
Give concoctions a try!
Why not prepare your very own magical potion by combining two or more of such powerful antioxidants. The best way to do so is by preparing some healthy concoctions. You can have turmeric latte sprinkled with ground cinnamon and pepper or simply boil clove and cinnamon together, strain and drink. Add or subtract ingredients as per your liking.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
