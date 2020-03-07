ASK OUR EXPERTS

Can You Spot These Antioxidants In Your Kitchen?

Can You Spot These Antioxidants In Your Kitchen?

Antioxidants in your kitchen: Antioxidant is just not another buzzword that is doing the rounds. These are little protective fellows that enhance your immunity by working against free radicals. Read here to know the antioxidants that are most likely to be present in your kitchen.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: Mar 7, 2020 01:01 IST
3-Min Read
Can You Spot These Antioxidants In Your Kitchen?

Antioxidants in kitchen: Garlic, turmeric and cinnamon are some antioxidant rich spices

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Turmeric is a spice rich in antioxidants
  2. Cinnamaldehyde is a powerful compound in cinnamon
  3. Garlic is well-known for its medicinal and antibacterial properties

Antioxidants are also known as "free-radical scavengers" that work at the cellular level to prevent cell damage from harmful free radicals. The antioxidants produced by your body are called endogenous antioxidants while the ones that are obtained from the diet or supplements are known as exogenous antioxidants. Free radicals are produced by your body in its defense as a reaction with the environment say exposure to pollution, UV rays, cigarette smoke or unhealthy foods. Antioxidants work by fighting these diseases causing free radicals to prevent your body from various chronic conditions.


Antioxidants in your Kitchen

Your kitchen is the best store-house for potent antioxidants if only you pay close attention to it. Let's explore what common kitchen staples are rich in antioxidants:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric comprises one of the most powerful antioxidants ever known- a yellow pigment called curcumin. It has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and can improve brain functioning as well. However, to reap maximum benefits out of turmeric you should have it with a dash of pepper as piperine present in pepper can enhance curcumin's absorption by up to 200%. Additionally, curucmin is fat-soluble so is better taken with a dietary fat source. The best way to consume turmeric is to have a glass of lukewarm turmeric milk with a hint of pepper.

3ljufneo

Turmeric is a spice with powerful antioxidants
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Turmeric, Ghee And Black Pepper: The 3 Powerful Kitchen Ingredients For Healthy Digestion And Immunity

2. Cinnamon

This pleasingly aromatic spice is loaded with powerful antioxidants, especially a compound called cinnamaldehyde. It helps your body fight infections and can address cell damage. It is highly effective to manage Type 2 Diabetes and can keep your heart healthy. It also helps in managing high blood pressure. The best way to consume cinnamon is to add it to your soups, stews, or sprinkle over your latte. You can also drink cinnamon water by boiling some of it in plain water.

3. Garlic

When fresh garlic is crushed or chopped, it produces a compound called allicin that can provide a range of health benefits like reduction in cholesterol levels, regulation of blood pressure, and easing out of muscle soreness. It is also effective to address mild cold symptoms and supports healthy digestion. Simply crush a garlic clove and gulp it down with some water on an empty stomach in the morning to avail its health benefits.

tf3i0i78

Garlic is well known for its medicinal and antibacterial properties
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: This Is The Right Way To Eat Garlic For Weight Loss, High Blood Pressure

4. Clove

The antioxidant present in this humble spice is known as "eugenol". This antioxidant is five times more effective than Vitamin E. Clove also contains Vitamin C which is another powerful antioxidant. Clove can kill off harmful bacteria and may also help to regulate blood sugar. You can simply add 1-2 cloves to your regular tea or drink clove water once a day.

Give concoctions a try!

Why not prepare your very own magical potion by combining two or more of such powerful antioxidants. The best way to do so is by preparing some healthy concoctions. You can have turmeric latte sprinkled with ground cinnamon and pepper or simply boil clove and cinnamon together, strain and drink. Add or subtract ingredients as per your liking.

Also read: Organise Your Kitchen To Prevent Overeating And Cravings: Here's What You Need To Do

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

