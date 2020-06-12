ASK OUR EXPERTS

Replace Sodas With This Nutritious Watermelon Drink This Summer: Know The Benefits

Replace Sodas With This Nutritious Watermelon Drink This Summer: Know The Benefits

Summer drink: You must drink enough water during the summer season. Other than water you can prepare some refreshing drinks that can help you stay hydrated. Read here to know method to prepare a nourishing watermelon and mint drink. Also, know the benefits it can offer.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 12, 2020 06:03 IST
2-Min Read
Replace Sodas With This Nutritious Watermelon Drink This Summer: Know The Benefits

Watermelon is a hydrating fruit you should eat this summer

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Watermelon can help in weight loss
  2. Mint leaves are a cooling herb you must try this summer
  3. Lemon is loaded with vitamin C that can be added to the drink

To beat the rising temperature, it is necessary to stay hydrated. Drinking enough water is necessary for optimum health. It supports body function and keeps your organs healthy. Drinking adequate water also flushes out toxins and keeps your skin healthy. Other than drinking water, you can enjoy several other nourishing and hydrating drinks. One of the best options to choose from is watermelon cooler. Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be enjoyed every day. It can also be used to prepare drinks that are hydrating as well as nourishing. This fruit can also be combined with other cooling ingredients. Learn the method to prepare this drink and know health benefits.

Watermelon and mint cooler: Health benefits and method to prepare


Watermelon is loaded with water content which can keep you hydrated. It is also loaded with beneficial plant compounds. This fruit boosts your heart health by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also contains vitamin C that is good for your immune system and skin. Fibre in watermelon also helps boost digestion.

Watermelon can boost digestion and promote heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

Mint leaves also offer cooling properties. This drink can offer you amazing benefits watermelon and mint. Adding lemon can enhance taste and also increase vitamin C content of the drink. Vitamin C boosts immunity, promotes skin health, controls blood pressure and helps in iron absorption.

How to prepare this drink?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

