Replace Sodas With This Nutritious Watermelon Drink This Summer: Know The Benefits
Summer drink: You must drink enough water during the summer season. Other than water you can prepare some refreshing drinks that can help you stay hydrated. Read here to know method to prepare a nourishing watermelon and mint drink. Also, know the benefits it can offer.
Watermelon is a hydrating fruit you should eat this summer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Watermelon can help in weight loss
- Mint leaves are a cooling herb you must try this summer
- Lemon is loaded with vitamin C that can be added to the drink
To beat the rising temperature, it is necessary to stay hydrated. Drinking enough water is necessary for optimum health. It supports body function and keeps your organs healthy. Drinking adequate water also flushes out toxins and keeps your skin healthy. Other than drinking water, you can enjoy several other nourishing and hydrating drinks. One of the best options to choose from is watermelon cooler. Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be enjoyed every day. It can also be used to prepare drinks that are hydrating as well as nourishing. This fruit can also be combined with other cooling ingredients. Learn the method to prepare this drink and know health benefits.
Watermelon and mint cooler: Health benefits and method to prepare
Watermelon is loaded with water content which can keep you hydrated. It is also loaded with beneficial plant compounds. This fruit boosts your heart health by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also contains vitamin C that is good for your immune system and skin. Fibre in watermelon also helps boost digestion.
Mint leaves also offer cooling properties. This drink can offer you amazing benefits watermelon and mint. Adding lemon can enhance taste and also increase vitamin C content of the drink. Vitamin C boosts immunity, promotes skin health, controls blood pressure and helps in iron absorption.
How to prepare this drink?
