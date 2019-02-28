ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Child Development »  Parents Make Your Children Do This Yoga Pose, It's Excellent For Their Growth

Parents Make Your Children Do This Yoga Pose, It's Excellent For Their Growth

Children can benefit by doing surya namaskar as it can help in inculcating a sense of discipline in them. It can calm their mind, help them get rid of restless energy and also strengthen their bones and joints.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 28, 2019 10:46 IST
2-Min Read
Parents Make Your Children Do This Yoga Pose, It

Surya namaskar can strengthen bones and joints in children

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Surya namaskar is important for teenagers, children nearing puberty
  2. Children should not exceed 12 surya namaskar sets in a day
  3. Surya namaskar can help in getting rid of restless energy in children

Playtime is one of the most important aspects of a child's healthy growth. And if not playtime, then exercise, yoga or any form of physical activity is important for children and their growth. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends surya namaskar every day for children. In her recent live video on Facebook and Instagram, Rujuta says that surya namaskar can be modified for children to keep the exercise dynamic. She advises that higher practices like pranayama and kriyas should not be done by children.

Also read: Here's Why Our Bollywood Divas Swear By The Health Benefits Of Surya Namaskar

Benefits of surya namaskar for kids


RELATED STORIES

Household Toxins Linked To Multiple Disorders In Children: Study

SVOCs, which are a subgroup within the volatile organic compounds (VOCs), have been associated with various diseases in children. VOCs are a type of indoor air pollutants.

Here Are A List Of Table Manners Children Should Be Taught

Here are a few table manners one should impress upon children for a better dining experience.

Children can benefit by doing surya namaskar as it can help in inculcating a sense of discipline in them. It can calm their mind, help them get rid of restless energy and also strengthen their bones and joints.

Also read: Here's How Parents Can Help Their Children With Diabetes Cope Better

Rujuta stresses that surya namaskar is especially important for teenagers and children who are nearing puberty. Surya namaskar is one form of practice which will directly work on every important gland of your body. From adrenal gland to the pituitary gland and thyroid gland, every single gland works properly when you do surya namaskar .

9dsmudc

Surya namaskar includes a total of 12 moves
Photo Credit: iStock

The yoga practice can facilitate optimum metabolism, pain-free period and boosts Vitamin D levels in the body.

Also read: The Many Benefits Of Surya Namaskar And Why You Should Practice It Daily

Children as young as 7 can practice suryanmaskar. Five surya namaskar s in a day are good for children. They should do no more than 12 sets in a day. The exercise can be done either in the morning or in the evening or around sunset.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

This Inexpensive, Natural Shrub Can Be A Cure For All Your Hair Problems
This Inexpensive, Natural Shrub Can Be A Cure For All Your Hair Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

The Time You Deliver Your Baby Is Important! Night, Weekend Births Have These Risks

New Mothers Tend To Suffer Disrupted Sleep For 6 Years: Study

New Lab-On-A-Chip Device To Detect Cancer Faster

Diet Drinks Linked To 23% Increase In Stroke Risk In Women: Study

These Two Common Kitchen Ingredients Can Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases