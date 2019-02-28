Parents Make Your Children Do This Yoga Pose, It's Excellent For Their Growth
Children can benefit by doing surya namaskar as it can help in inculcating a sense of discipline in them. It can calm their mind, help them get rid of restless energy and also strengthen their bones and joints.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Surya namaskar is important for teenagers, children nearing puberty
- Children should not exceed 12 surya namaskar sets in a day
- Surya namaskar can help in getting rid of restless energy in children
Playtime is one of the most important aspects of a child's healthy growth. And if not playtime, then exercise, yoga or any form of physical activity is important for children and their growth. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends surya namaskar every day for children. In her recent live video on Facebook and Instagram, Rujuta says that surya namaskar can be modified for children to keep the exercise dynamic. She advises that higher practices like pranayama and kriyas should not be done by children.
Benefits of surya namaskar for kids
Children can benefit by doing surya namaskar as it can help in inculcating a sense of discipline in them. It can calm their mind, help them get rid of restless energy and also strengthen their bones and joints.
Rujuta stresses that surya namaskar is especially important for teenagers and children who are nearing puberty. Surya namaskar is one form of practice which will directly work on every important gland of your body. From adrenal gland to the pituitary gland and thyroid gland, every single gland works properly when you do surya namaskar .
The yoga practice can facilitate optimum metabolism, pain-free period and boosts Vitamin D levels in the body.
Children as young as 7 can practice suryanmaskar. Five surya namaskar s in a day are good for children. They should do no more than 12 sets in a day. The exercise can be done either in the morning or in the evening or around sunset.
