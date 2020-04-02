Prevention Of Blindness Week 2020: 5 Tips To Take Care Of Your Eye Health That Won't Fail
Eye care: Prevention of Blindness Week 2020 is observed in the first week of April. Everyone, including young children need constant eye exams. Not only does it helps in protecting your eyes, it also helps you see the best.
Prevention of Blindness Week: Eat healthy to take care of your eye health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Consume a healthy, balanced diet to take care of eyes
- Regulate your screen time
- Go for regular eye check-ups
Prevention of Blindness Week is observed from April 1 to April 7. It is a campaign planned by the Government of India in order to increase awareness towards blind people. On this Prevention of Blindness Week 2020, we are going to talk about ways to take care of your eyes. Getting proper nutrition is important for your healthy vision and to prevent loss of vision, short-sightedness, long-sightedness, etc. In some people, factors like genetics, age and nutrition determine eye health. In other times, eye problems can also be caused by macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataracts.
Prevention of Blindness Week 2020: Tips to take care of your eye health
1. Nutrition
For healthy eyes, you need nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein and zinc. Foods that are rich in these nutrients include leafy green vegetables, oily fish, ghee, eggs, nuts, beans, lentils, oranges and other citrus fruits. The key is to consume a healthy balanced diet with all food groups.
Also read: The Earliest Symptom Of Diabetes Can Be Seen In Your Eyes, Here's How
2. Do not smoke
Smoking is the worst thing that you can do for your eye health. Studies show that smoking increases risk of age-related macular degeneration, dry eye syndrome, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts and glaucoma. People who smoke regularly are also more likely to develop age-related macular degeneration as compared to non-smokers.
3. Protect eyes from ultraviolet rays of the sun
Whenever you are out in the sun, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Excessive exposure to UV rays can put you at risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.
Also read: Do You Know Eyes Have Natural Version For Night Vision?
4. Regulate your screen time
Too much screen time can cause strain in your eyes. It can also result in blurry vision, dry eyes, headaches, neck, back and shoulder pain and trouble focusing at a distance. If you feel any of these symptoms, then go for an eye check-up. Use anti-glare screen if needed. Take a break from screen time in at least two hours, take a 15-minute break. Rest your eyes every 15 minutes by looking away from the screen.
5. Visit your eye doctor regularly
Everyone, including young children need constant eye exams. Not only does it helps in protecting your eyes, it also helps you see the best. Conditions like glaucoma, which show no symptoms, can be detected early with the help of constant eye exams.
This Prevention of Blindness Week 2020, make sure you take care of your eyes and also spread awareness about tips to take care of eyes with your loved ones.
Also read: Eyesight: Top 7 Ayurvedic Remedies To Improve Eyesight
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.