Early Diabetes Symptom Can Be Visible In Your Eyes, Here's How
Most symptoms of type-2 diabetes can go unnoticed. One such common symptom is visible in the eyes of the patient. Read here to understand well all the symptoms of type-2 diabetes and how it can affect your eyes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes can lead to poor vision and even complete vision loss
- You may notice black spots in front of your eyes
- Type-2 diabetes can also make it difficult for you to concentrate
Type-2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes which is affecting a large population. Type-2 diabetes disturbs the way your body uses insulin. People with type-2 diabetes are said to be insulin resistant. If left untreated type-2 diabetes can further lead to severe complications. Most symptoms of type-2 diabetes can go unnoticed which can make the situation worse. This makes it difficult to treat it. Managing blood sugar levels also become difficult. Type-2 diabetes affects a person's day to day activities as well and restricts their diet to diabetic-friendly foods.
Symptoms of type-2 diabetes
Some common symptoms of type-2 diabetes are- dry mouth, more hunger, more thirst, headaches, unintentional weight loss, frequent urination, frequent infections, poor gum health and loss of consciousness.
Symptom of diabetes in eyes
Diabetes results in damage to all the small blood vessels in the body. Usually, the first evidence is seen in the eye. Diabetes can lead to many complications. One such complication of diabetes is diabetic retinopathy which affects the eye of the patient. This condition after progression can even lead to blindness. Improper blood sugar levels mainly trigger diabetic retinopathy. High blood sugar levels affect the retina of the eye. Therefore, blurred vision is one of the symptoms of type-2 diabetes which may go unnoticed.
If you experience blurred vision and difficulty in focusing, it can be a symptom of type-2 diabetes. You can also notice black spots in front of your eyes. You should pay a visit to a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms to stop the progression of type-2 diabetes.
Diabetic retinopathy prevention steps
According to Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, "The incidence and progression of diabetic retinopathy can be controlled by maintaining your blood sugar, blood pressure and serum cholesterol to normal levels. While comprehensive dietary guidelines for overall diabetes management have been developed, these guidelines do not extend specifically to the prevention and management of diabetic retinopathy. However, several studies indicate that dietary fiber, oily fish, a Mediterranean diet and a reduced caloric intake are associated with a lower risk of diabetic retinopathy. In addition, Vitamin D and antioxidants are also known to protect against diabetic retinopathy."
To avoid complete vision loss, you can follow a few prevention steps. Better management of diabetes can help you avoid this complication. Some of the precautions you must take to prevent eye damage may include:
- Control your blood pressure as well as blood sugar levels
- If you are a smoker, quit smoking immediately
- A diabetic should also maintain cholesterol levels
- Keep a track of the changes you are facing in vision
