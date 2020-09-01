ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Eyes »  Exercise Your Eyes! Reduce Eye Strain With These Expert Recommended Eye Exercises

Exercise Your Eyes! Reduce Eye Strain With These Expert Recommended Eye Exercises

Have you ever tried eye exercises? These can help you prevent several issues related to eyes. Read here to know some expert recommended eye exercises.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 1, 2020 07:18 IST
2-Min Read
Exercise Your Eyes! Reduce Eye Strain With These Expert Recommended Eye Exercises

Simple eye exercises can help you reduce eye strain

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Take breaks from screen to preserve eyesight
  2. Eye exercises can help you alleviate eye strain
  3. Wear glasses if recommended by your doctor

Exercises for eyes are often recommended to give a boost to your eyesight. Since ancient times, exercising the eyes is described as a helpful method to fight vision-related problems. However, there is a need for more research that can elaborate the link between eye exercises and improved eyesight. In today's face-paced life there issues like eye strain, blurred vision, headaches and dry eyes are quite common. The increased use of screens is one of the major causes of these issues. Eye exercise may not improve vision but can benefit people with these issues usually related to excessive use of screens. In this article, Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant Eye Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute explains some eye exercises that you must try.

Eye exercises: 5 exercises to try


RELATED STORIES
related

These 6 Foods Are All You Need To Improve Your Eyesight: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

From mental and physical tension to overeating, malnutrition, intake of excessive sugar, meat, protein or fat, can all result in poor vision. Here are 6 foods that can improve your eyesight.

related

Top Winter Eye Care Tips You Must Know

Dry, itchy eyes are a common problem in the winter due to low humidity. Here are some winter eye care tips you must know.

1. Blinking

Conscious blinking is beneficial when you spend hours on screen devices. Usually, the rate of blinking is less than the one-third of normal when you are focusing on screens.

After two hours of constant exposure to screens, you should close your eyes for at least two minutes. You can also blink your eyes rapidly and in quick succession for two minutes every two hours.

Also read: Experiencing Eye Strain Too Often? Here Are Some Prevention Tips That Might Help

2. Tracing the 8

To practice this exercise, imagine a large eight in front of your eyes around six feet away. Now, move your eyes in a circular motion to trace the shape of the number. Try this slowly in both clockwise and anti-clockwise.

182ojjdo

Close your eyes for a while to give them a break
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Side to side movement

To perform this exercise you need to focus on your left and right one by one. Sit in a comfortable position and focus on something six feet to your right and count till ten. Repeat the same for the right side.

Also read: These 6 Foods Are All You Need To Improve Your Eyesight: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

4. Focus chance

Point finger a few inches away from your eyes. Now focus on your finger and slowly move it away from your face. Then look away for a movement. Similarly, now bring the finger close to your face and then look away.

Also read: 5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight

Be careful!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Dr. Shibal Bhartiya adds, "The results of these exercises may vary from person to person, the duration of exercise for optimal results is not specified. Most of them offer no rational explanation for the presumed benefits. That said, there apparently is no harm in trying these basic eye exercises. You may discuss them with your doctor before embarking on a rigorous regimen of eye exercises."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases