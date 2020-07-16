Conjunctivitis: 5 Home Care Remedies To Relieve Symptoms For This Eye Infection
Conjunctivitis can be viral or bacterial. Cold compresses and lubricating eye drops are a few effective ways to reduce the symptoms of this eye infection at home.
Conjunctivitis is a contagious eye infection which causes redness in eyes
Conjunctivitis is a condition which is caused by inflammation or infection of the outer membrane of the eyeball and inner eyelid. This infection covers the white part of the eyeball. Allergies, bacterial or viral infection can cause conjunctivitis. The infection is contagious and can spread by contact with eye secretions from someone who is infected. The condition can cause redness, itching and tearing of eyes. A person with conjunctivitis also experiences discharge or crusting around the eyes. The condition can be managed by cleaning eyelids with a wet cloth and by applying cold or warm compresses several times in a day.
Conjunctivitis: Tips to deal with the condition at home
Conjunctivitis treatment: When infected with conjunctivitis, one cannot wear contact lenses until the treatment is complete. Antibiotic eye drops are also prescribed as part of treatment.
In case the infection is viral, then antibiotic eye drops won't help. The virus needs time to run its course of two to three weeks. Viral conjunctivitis usually begins in one eye and then infects the other eye within a few days.
Here are some home care remedies
1. A cold and damp compress can help in reducing inflammation caused by conjunctivitis, or pink eye. Soak a clean cloth in warm or cool water. Wring out the excess water. Place the damp cloth on the eye for a few minutes. Remove the cloth and wash your hands immediately.
2. A warm and damp cloth can be used to remove the pus from around the eyes. Pus usually builds up in case of bacterial conjunctivitis. The pus dries quickly, forming a crust along the edges of eyelids. The infected person may find it difficult to open their eyes, especially in morning.
3. One can also use lubricating eye drops to soothe irritation or burning sensation in eyes.
4. A person infected with the pink eye should avoid touching the eyes. Touching or rubbing the eyes can worsen symptoms. In case one feels the need to touch the eyes, then hands must be washed before and after touching the eyes.
5. To avoid spreading conjunctivitis, the infected person must wash hands frequently. S/he must change bedding, pillow cases, sheets and comforters often. They must use clean and washed towels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
