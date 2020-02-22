Diet Modifications That Can Help You Get Rid Of Puffy Eyes
Simple swelling around your eyes means you have an extra accumulation of fluids, known as edema, in surrounding skin tissue. Know some diet modifications which can help you get rid of puffy eyes.
Here are some diet tips to fight puffy eyes naturally
Many amongst you have perhaps walked through the shelves in the stores searching for the most potent product to decrease the puffiness under your eyes. Irrespective of how well-known or costly, the product is. But the effects of these eye creams are not permanent. Choosing to counter the puffiness under your eyes with skincare products only touches the base of the problem. The actual factor of puffiness under your eyes is placed in the components of your diet.
Puffy eyes not just make you look 5 years older but also affect your productivity at work. That continuous heaviness can make one feel really low on energy. Albeit there are several methods to lower puffy eyes particularly like keeping green-tea-bags, using coffee-ice-cubes, cold cucumber strips, and few more, it is usually, internal deficiencies that lead to inflammation or puffiness around the regions of your eyes and the face.
What Causes Puffy Eyes?
Simple swelling around your eyes means you have an extra accumulation of fluids, known as edema, in surrounding skin tissue. Since the skin around the eyes is the thinnest in the body, swelling and discoloration can be quite visible
- Puffy eyes usually result from a variety of factors, these including:
- Over usage of salt, which makes fluid retention
- Allergies leads to inflammation and swelling
- Sinus issues
- Dehydration
- Fatigue and less sleep
- Stress
- Crying
- Skin Aging
- Genetic based facial features
Here are some diet modifications that can assist you to counter with eye-puffiness and cure it internally.
1. Hydrate
The major cause of inflammation of face and puffiness beneath your eyes is dehydration. Remain, hydrated to allow your brain to know that it does not require to store additional water. Drink a minimum of 6 to 8 glasses of water, also, look to include fresh coconut water, buttermilk, and lemonade in your daily diet to stay hydrated.
2. Eat Fruits That Contain Water
Instead of using only cucumbers to get relief from puffy eyes, it is better to have them in salads since cucumbers have high water content. Have other vegetables and fruits such as carrots, tomatoes, oranges, and strawberries to get enough water.
3. Restrict Intake of Sodium
Restrict your sodium intake by limiting processed and canned based foods. Foods such as sausages, salami, frozen meals, processed cheese, and margarine are high in sodium content which leads to fluid retention in your body and shows evidently in puffy eyes.
4. Limit Diuretics
Drinking too much-caffeinated drinks, energy drinks and alcohol leads to puffiness around your eyes as these drinks act as diuretics making you take extra rounds to the washroom, sending the signal to your brain that you are dehydrated and needs making it store water.
5. Go For Juice
When you consume a freshly squeezed glass of juice, it is highly concentrated with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes which goes into blood and gives you the advantages of vegetables and fruits. It cleanses your body of the impurities present in the bloodstream.
(Inputs by Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist, Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator, Founder of NutriActivania)
