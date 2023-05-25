Mental Health: Stress Can Lead To Multiple Sclerosis; Here's How To Prevent It
MS is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. The immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves.
Stress is known to weaken the immune system
People with MS frequently share their own experiences and you'll find that stress and MS are two topics that frequently come up, with many people realising the connection in their own life. Some MS sufferers believe that a particular tragedy or a particularly difficult time in their lives was the catalyst for their MS.
There have been conflicting results from research looking into whether stress contributes to MS. There is no concrete evidence that stress causes MS, even if it may trigger it. However, the person with MS is aware from personal experience that their MS symptoms began after or concurrently with a stressful period of time.
Scientific research and studies, however, have made it clear that there is a link between extended periods of stress and MS exacerbation in persons who have already been diagnosed with the disease. On an MRI scan, stress management was also observed to delay the growth of new MS lesions.
MS is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. The immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves, causing communication issues between different parts of the body. This results in a range of symptoms, including fatigue, muscle weakness, vision problems, and difficulty with coordination and balance.
Stress is known to weaken the immune system, making it more susceptible to infections and disease. Stress also triggers the release of stress hormones such as cortisol, which can increase inflammation in the body and worsen MS symptoms.
Studies have shown that stress can exacerbate MS symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive impairment, and depression. It can also increase the occurrence of MS relapses, where symptoms worsen or new ones appear. Stressful life events such as job loss, divorce, and financial difficulties have been found to increase the risk of MS relapses. You can also follow certain tips to help you manage stress and lower the risk of MS.
Tips to help you manage stress:
- Prioritizing tasks can help to reduce stress levels as it gives a clear idea of what needs to be done and when. It also helps to break tasks down into smaller, more manageable steps.
- Managing time effectively can also help to reduce stress levels. It allows for a better balance between work and personal life and lessens the feeling of being overwhelmed.
- Taking regular breaks during the day can help to reduce stress levels and increase productivity. It also gives the mind and body a chance to relax and recharge.
- Being organized can help to reduce stress levels by making it easier to find things and keep track of tasks. It can also help to reduce the risk of forgetting important deadlines or appointments.
- Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help to reduce stress levels and calm the mind.
- Exercise is a great way to reduce stress as it helps to release endorphins and improve mood. It also has physical benefits such as improving cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
- Getting enough sleep is essential for reducing stress levels as it allows the mind and body to rest and recover. It also helps to improve mood and cognitive function.
- Seeking support from friends, family, or a professional can help to reduce stress levels. Talking about problems and feelings can help to alleviate stress and provide a sense of comfort and support.
In conclusion, while stress is not a direct cause of MS, it can negatively impact the disease and worsen symptoms. Managing stress is an important aspect of maintaining overall health when living with MS.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.