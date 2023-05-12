7 Uncommon Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system and is caused by damage to the myelin sheath.
Keeping an eye for these symptoms of multiple sclerosis can help in diagnosis and management
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system). It is caused by damage to the myelin sheath, a protective coating that surrounds nerve fibres and helps to transmit electrical signals between the brain and the rest of the body.
When the myelin sheath is damaged, the nerve fibres are exposed, resulting in disruptions in the transmission of electrical signals. As a result, people with multiple sclerosis experience a range of symptoms that can vary in severity from person to person.
Multiple sclerosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, including fatigue, muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in the limbs, loss of coordination, difficulties with balance and walking, dizziness, vision problems, cognitive difficulties, and mood changes. Due to the symptoms can be unpredictable and vary from person to person, it can be difficult to diagnose MS.
However, the symptoms of multiple sclerosis are often similar to those of other conditions, and a diagnosis is typically made based on a combination of the patient's medical history, physical examination, and various diagnostic tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or a lumbar puncture. In this article, we discuss some of the less common symptoms of multiple sclerosis.
7 Uncommon signs of multiple sclerosis:
1. Uhthoff's phenomenon
This symptom refers to a temporary worsening of multiple sclerosis symptoms when a person's body temperature increases. This can occur due to exercise, hot weather, a fever, or a warm shower.
2. Paroxysmal symptoms
These are sudden, brief episodes of multiple sclerosis symptoms, such as tingling, itching, or burning sensations, that come and go quickly and without warning.
3. Lhermitte's sign
This symptom is a shock-like sensation that runs down the back, arms, or legs when a person bends their neck forward. It's caused by damage to the spinal cord.
4. Trigeminal neuralgia
This is a sudden, sharp pain in the face that can feel like an electric shock. It's caused by damage to the trigeminal nerve, which is responsible for facial sensation.
5. Multiple sclerosis hug
This symptom feels like a tight band or girdle around the chest or abdomen. It's caused by spasms in the muscles between the ribs.
6. Speech difficulties
MS can affect a person's ability to speak clearly or find the right words. This can occur due to muscle weakness in the mouth or damage to the nerves that control speech.
7. Chronic itching
Multiple sclerosis can cause persistent itching, which may be caused by damage to the nerves that transmit sensation. It can be difficult to treat and may affect a person's quality of life.
In summary, multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system and is caused by damage to the myelin sheath. It can cause a wide range of symptoms that can vary in severity from person to person. With proper management and treatment, many people with multiple sclerosis are able to lead active and fulfilling lives.
