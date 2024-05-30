World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2024: Watch Out For These Early Signs
World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2024: Early diagnosis of MS can lead to better management and treatment of the condition.
World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2024: Notice if you have trouble with memory & concentrating
World Multiple Sclerosis Day, observed annually on May 30th, is dedicated to raising awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body. The day aims to educate the public, support those living with MS, and promote research for better treatments and a potential cure. By observing World MS Day, communities around the world come together to highlight the challenges faced by those with MS and to advocate for improved healthcare and support systems.
The focus for World MS Day 2024-2025 centers on the theme of diagnosis, underscored by the campaign titled 'My Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis' and the slogan 'Navigating Multiple Sclerosis Together'. Identifying the early signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) can be challenging due to the variability and non-specific nature of its symptoms. However, recognising these signs is crucial for early diagnosis and management. Read on as we share the early signs of MS.
Here are ten early signs of MS:
1. Vision problems
Notice any changes in vision such as blurred vision, double vision, or pain when moving your eyes. Vision loss, particularly in one eye, may also occur.
2. Tingling and numbness
Pay attention to any unexplained tingling sensations or numbness, particularly if it occurs on one side of the body or in the extremities, such as hands, feet, or face.
3. Muscle weakness and spasms
Observe any sudden weakness in the limbs, especially the legs. Look for involuntary muscle contractions or stiffness that affect mobility or daily activities.
4. Fatigue
Note if you experience extreme fatigue that is out of proportion to your level of activity and does not improve with rest. This type of fatigue often disrupts daily life.
5. Balance and coordination issues
Be aware of frequent falls, difficulty walking, dizziness, or a general sense of being off-balance. Coordination problems may also be evident during physical activities.
6. Pain and sensitivity
Identify any chronic pain or unexplained aches, particularly if they are persistent and do not seem to have a clear cause. Increased sensitivity to touch may also be a sign.
7. Bladder and bowel dysfunction
Monitor any changes in bladder habits, such as frequent urination, urgency, or incontinence. Constipation or loss of bowel control can also be early signs.
8. Cognitive changes
Notice if you have trouble with memory, concentrating, or processing information. These cognitive issues might be subtle but can impact work and daily life.
9. Emotional changes
Pay attention to sudden mood swings, increased irritability, depression, or anxiety. Emotional changes may be linked to both the physical impact of MS and the stress of managing symptoms.
10. Sexual dysfunction
Look for decreased sexual desire, difficulties with arousal, or erectile dysfunction in men. These issues may arise due to nerve damage and psychological factors.
If you or someone you know experiences these early signs, it is important to seek medical advice. A healthcare professional can perform a thorough evaluation, including neurological exams and imaging tests, to determine if MS is the cause of these symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
