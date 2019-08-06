Good News Chocolate Lovers: Dark Chocolate Can Reduce Depression; Know Other Ways To Fight Depression
Dark chocolate is loaded with health benefits. Here is another reason to eat more chocolates. Dark chocolate can improve your mental health and reduce depression. Read here to know how and other ways to treat depression.
Depression can be treated with some lifestyle changes in day-to-day tasks
HIGHLIGHTS
- Depression can make it difficult to complete day to day tasks
- Your sleeping pattern can also result in a better mood
- Talking therapy is the best way to express your feeling
Are you a chocolate lover? Here is another reason to have more chocolates. Dark chocolates are loaded with health benefits. Earlier studies have shown that it is good for your cardiovascular health if consumed in moderation. A recent study has extended the benefits of consuming dark chocolate. The study which was published in the journal 'Depression and Anxiety' elaborated the impact of dark chocolate on mental health. According to the study, people who eat dark chocolate are less likely to be depressed. It can lift the mood of a person and relieve depression symptoms.
Dark chocolate and depression
Depression is a common condition these days especially among teenagers and young adults. There can be various factors responsible for depression. The study concluded that dark chocolate consumption can relieve depressive symptoms. It has properties which can improve one's mood. Dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants. It can improve the flow of blood and lower blood pressure as well. You need to eat dark chocolate in a restricted quantity to enjoy health benefits.
Other ways to fight depression
1. Get adequate sleep
Keep all your distractions away while sleeping. A good night's sleep will relax your mind and give you the required peace. Do not spend too much time on social media at night and try to sleep at night on time. Also, make sure that you sleep at the same time each day.
2. Do what you love
You should involve yourself in such activities which can distract your mind and bring a smile to your face. If you have a special interest in any sport, try to get indulged in that. You can also doodle, draw or paint. Doing things you like will automatically bring a positive feeling.
3. Think positive
Your own thoughts leave a strong impact on your mood. It depends on your perspective. Think positively about different situations and you are more likely to bring positivity in your life. Your positive attitude will also bring a change in your surroundings.
4. Write your feelings
If you feel very low you should grab a pen and a paper to write down all your emotions. Writing your emotions will help understand them well and you will feel very relaxed after expressing them. Sometimes while writing down your feeling you may get the solution to your problem as well.
5. Talk to someone
Talking is a great therapy when it comes to mental health issues. Talk to someone close to you and express all your feelings. After saying it all you will feel calm and relaxed. Also, try to involve in different conversation which can help you socialise.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
