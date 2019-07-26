Did You Know Being A Night Owl Can Be A Sign Of Depression? Know More Here
If you are a night owl, then you must know that there are both pros and cons to it. On one hand, it may signal higher stamina, and on the hand, it may pose some risks to your health. Know more about the pros and cons of being a night owl right here.
If you are a night owl, you may always feel tired
HIGHLIGHTS
- Night owls tend to be more productive
- They learn to be flexible
- But, being a night owl may lead to weight gain
Every student pulls up an all-nighter at least once in their lives. Some people might do it just during their examinations week while others may do that throughout. There can be many pros and cons to it which depends on individualistic characteristics of different people, but it just depends on how you utilise your time better without wasting a single minute. What do you prefer between the two? Let's see which is better; a night owl or an early bird?
Are you a night owl? Here are the pros and cons
Pros of being a night owl:
1. High stamina
Some people tend to feel more energetic and productive during the night time instead of day time. It can be controversial to say, but researchers have suggested that "night owls can remain focused on tasks at hand longer and better than early risers. Hence, they work efficiently.
2. More productive
Because they develop high stamina to work effectively they tend to be more productive in the tasks they perform. It is said that night owl is considered to be "More intelligent individuals than early birds", as they establish a greater capacity to work.
3. Learn to be flexible
Night owls can be flexible in their daily routine as they utilize all of the night time when mostly everyone sleeps. The optimistic way of thinking this can be, they can never be late for important morning schedules and work for longer hours.
4. Quiet study time
If someone lives in a huge joint family or with a group of roommates, it can be hard to concentrate on important tasks during the day time. So at times, being a night owl can be beneficial while making the full use of night time when it's quiet and everyone's sleeping and you can escape from any distraction.
Cons of being a night owl:
1. A sign of depression
Being a night owl can be a sign of depression as they might find it difficult to balance their emotions along with their thoughts. Scientists report that "night owls are more likely to suppress their feelings than morning people." Due to this, they are prone to more mental health problems like depression or anxiety.
2. The risk with health
For those who are always sleeping in the day and working at night can develop risk to a wide range of health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, weak immunity and mood swings. This happens due to lack of sleep and increased activity obstructing with the biological rhythm of the body.
3. You're always tired
Night owls tend to sleep for longer hours in the morning and miss the activities which take place in the day time. They usually perform well in the activities which aren't time-bound but struggle with those which comes with certain limitations. Hence, they always feel tired.
4. May lead to weight gain
Experts believe that going to sleep late can lead to weight gain. While staying up all night you tend to eat more unhealthy food in shorter breaks, this disturbs the metabolism of the body and it gradually slows down which can also lead to certain health diseases like obesity.
Overall there can be equal advantages as well as disadvantages of being a night owl. It just depends on what suits you.
