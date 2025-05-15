Home »  News »  Can Cyberbullying Cause Mental Health Epidemic In Youngsters?

Can Cyberbullying Cause Mental Health Epidemic In Youngsters?

Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can be relentless, anonymous, and inescapable, happening 24/7 and often without adults noticing. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises cyberbullying as a major psychosocial hazard.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 15, 2025 05:59 IST
3-Min Read
Can Cyberbullying Cause Mental Health Epidemic In Youngsters?

Can Cyberbullying Cause Mental Health Epidemic In Youngsters?

The digital age has revolutionised how youngsters communicate, but it has also introduced a disturbing new threat, cyberbullying. With increasing internet access and smartphone use among teenagers in India, incidents of online harassment are on the rise. According to a 2023 UNESCO report, 1 in 3 children globally has experienced some form of cyberbullying. In India, platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and gaming apps have become hotspots for toxic digital behaviour. Mental health experts now warn that if left unchecked, cyberbullying could escalate into a mental health epidemic, causing long-term emotional damage, depression, anxiety, and even suicidal tendencies in vulnerable youth.

Why cyberbullying may become the next mental health crisis

Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can be relentless, anonymous, and inescapable, happening 24/7 and often without adults noticing. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises cyberbullying as a major psychosocial hazard. Its effects aren't just temporary; they can disrupt brain development, self-esteem, and social confidence, and severely impact the overall well-being of children and adolescents.



RELATED STORIES
related

These Daily Habits Can Weaken Your Immune System

Understanding these habits can help individuals make healthier choices and strengthen their body's resistance, especially during seasonal changes or outbreaks.

related

Health Risks Of Common Household Plastics: Impact Of Plastic Toxicity On Health

While plastics offer convenience, it's crucial to understand their hidden dangers and learn how to reduce daily exposure for long-term well-being.

1. It causes deep emotional trauma

Youngsters targeted online often feel isolated, humiliated, and unsafe, even in their own homes. This constant stress can lead to depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress symptoms, as per the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).



2. It raises risk of self-harm and suicidal thoughts

Cyberbullying victims are nearly twice as likely to attempt suicide, as found in a meta-analysis by JAMA Paediatrics. The psychological weight of online shaming, exclusion, or threats can be overwhelming for adolescents, whose coping mechanisms are still developing.

3. It affects sleep and academic performance

Victims often report sleep disturbances, nightmares, and a lack of focus. According to a 2022 study in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry, cyberbullying negatively impacts academic performance and increases school absenteeism among Indian students.

4. It promotes body image issues and eating disorders

Girls, in particular, face body-shaming, appearance-based ridicule, and comparison culture online. This fosters body dysmorphia, eating disorders, and low self-worth, especially during their formative teenage years, a pattern echoed in WHO's adolescent mental health guidelines.

5. It normalises aggression among peers

Repeated exposure to online hate, trolling, and targeted memes can desensitise teens and make verbal aggression seem socially acceptable. This normalisation contributes to toxic digital cultures and deteriorates empathy in peer groups.

6. It undermines trust and communication with parents

Many teenagers hesitate to report cyberbullying due to fear of being judged or having their devices taken away. This silence only deepens emotional distress and widens the parent-child communication gap, which is critical for mental health monitoring.

7. It causes digital addiction and escapism

Ironically, those being bullied online may spend more time on digital platforms, looking for validation or trying to monitor the bullying. This fosters screen dependency, social withdrawal, and dopamine-driven emotional imbalance.

Cyberbullying is more than just an unpleasant aspect of digital life, it's an urgent mental health issue. As schools, parents, and platforms fail to address it effectively, we risk facing a generational crisis in mental health. Protecting youngsters requires awareness, emotional education, better laws, and strong digital boundaries. Silence is not a solution, compassionate dialogue is the first defence.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Cyberbullying Cause Mental Health Epidemic In Youngsters?

Your Periods Might Be Trying To Tell You Something; Don't Miss These Signs

These Daily Habits Can Weaken Your Immune System

Health Risks Of Common Household Plastics: Impact Of Plastic Toxicity On Health

Surprising Benefits of Eating Pickles Daily

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases