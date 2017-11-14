Guidelines For Controlling Diabetes In Mums-To-Be
This World Diabetes Day, the theme is diabetes and women. Let's take a look at how expectant mothers can protect their kids from diabetes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- This years theme reads, Women and diabetes
- Diabetes is the ninth leading cause of death in women
- Promoting physical activity in women is like promoting a healthy life
A chronic disease of the pancreas, diabetes is when the pancreas is unable to produce the required amount of insulin. Even if it does, the body fails to use the insulin it produces. Diabetes is a life-threatening disease and is known to kill millions each year. In order to spread awareness about this disease, the World Diabetes Day is celebrated on the 14th November each year.
This year, the International Diabetes Federation decides to focus on the needs of diabetic women. This year's theme reads, 'Women and diabetes' with more focus on the needs of pregnant women and how they need to protect their little ones from diabetes.
This year, the campaign aims at the importance of spreading the word about the need for equal and affordable health care of diabetes in women.
The fact that diabetes is the ninth leading cause of diabetic deaths in women, the IDF urges everyone to take action. 60 million women across the world are at an age where they can conceive kids. But diabetic women have a hard time in conceiving babies. Also, if they do, it may result in poor outcomes. One in seven kids are affected with gestational diabetes.
To conclude, they mentioned a number of myths that revolve around diabetes and pregnancy. They explained that there are a number of stigmas that revolve around diabetes, more specifically in case of women. Women happen to carry a heavier load of discrimination due to the fact that we live in a male-dominated society.
Women affected with diabetes should plan it well in advance as to how they will deal with pregnancy and how they plan to protect the health of their child. Stats reveal that women with a history of gestational diabetes are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes around five to ten years after delivery.
1. An important factor for diabetes prevention is enabling more women to engage in physical activity from adolescence. Promoting physical activity in women is like promoting a healthy life for girls.
2. Women affected with type 1 diabetes are more likely to suffer from a miscarriage and give birth to kids with physical deformities. Hence, diabetes diagnosis should be included in the maternal health care services. Early detection may help in prevention and controlling the disease.
3. For type 2 diabetes prevention, one must come up with strategies for promoting nutrition and healthy living during pregnancy in order to protect the infant from getting affected with any disorders.
