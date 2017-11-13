3 Simple Steps To Prevent Gestational Diabetes
9 out of every 100 pregnant women suffer from a condition called gestational diabetes or diabetes during pregnancy. This is problematic as this can cause further medical complications during pregnancy or delivery both in mothers and in babies. Here are 3 simple steps will help you prevent gestational diabetes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gestational diabetes occurs in 9 out of every 100 pregnant women
- Healthy diet and regular exercise will lower risk of gestational diabetes
- Losing weight before getting pregnant will also help
It is significant to be eating the right foods in the right proportions so as to avoid developing gestational diabetes. Go for foods with high proportions of fiber. Avoid foods high in fats and calories. Include more fruits, veggies and whole grains in your diet. Take a variety of foods, without ever having to compromise on either the taste or nutrition.
2. Stay Active
Keeping yourself active by exercising regularly both before and during pregnancy will help you lower-down your odds of developing gestational diabetes. A daily dose of about 30 minutes of light to moderate intensity workout is recommended to would-be mothers so as to keep risk of many a diseases at bay including that of gestational diabetes. Going for a short daily walk, riding bike and swimming are all good exercise options.
3. Get Rid of Excess weight before getting pregnant
Striving for weight loss during pregnancy is not really a good idea, according to doctors. But if you're planning to get pregnant in future, losing excess weight in advance can help you decrease the risk of complications as such gestational diabetes.
The Bottomline
One can not simply keep all diseases away from oneself but surely can reduce their risk of developing dreadful diseases and medical complications. And, with simple lifestyle and dietary changes, it is very much possible. A healthy diet, regular exercise regime, maintaining proper weight and shape are the factors that could go a long way in keeping you and your unborn child healthy.