If I Had Diabetes During Pregnancy, Will My Child Get It Too?
Does a diabetic mother pass on diabetes to her baby? Scroll here to get your answer.
Find out if your child is prone to diabetes if you were diabetic during pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Most women with gestational diabetes end up giving birth to healthy baby
- Your health condition may affect the pregnancy
- Too much blood sugar and insulin can make a baby put on extra weight
If you have gestational diabetes, you may be wondering the effect of it on your child. The good news is that many women who have gestational diabetes end up giving birth to healthy babies, especially when they make slight lifestyle alterations. If you keep your blood sugar under control, eat a healthy diet, get regular, moderate physical activity, and maintain a healthy weight, then chances are that your baby may be completely healthy. But, in some cases, the opposite is true. The condition may affect the pregnancy.
Thankfully, gestational diabetes does not cause any other problems like deformities or defects. But, it is important to note that your child is at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes and obesity later in life. Thus, it is important for your child to lead a healthy lifestyle, which lowers their odds for these problems.
Untreated gestational diabetes can cause serious problems. If blood sugar levels remain elevated, too much glucose ends up in the baby's blood. Thus, the baby's pancreas needs to produce more insulin to process the extra sugar. Too much blood sugar and insulin can make a baby put on extra weight, which is stored as fat. This then leads to major weight gain, which is known as macrosomia.
High blood sugar levels during pregnancy and labor increase the risk of a baby developing low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) after delivery. In this situation, you may need to start breastfeeding right away after delivery so that you can get more glucose into your baby's system.
It may also lead to instances of jaundice, and it is possible that your baby may develop low calcium and magnesium blood levels as well. Your baby may also suffer from temporary breathing problems too.