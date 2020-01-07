What Causes Foot Problem In Diabetics? Follow These Guidelines To Take Care Of Diabetic Foot
High blood sugar levels can also cause foot problems in diabetics. One may experience symptoms like loss of sensation in the foot, blisters, painful tingling, redness, skin discolouration and many more. Here's everything you need to know about diabetic foot.
Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can cause foot problems in diabetics
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is extremely important to maintain healthy blood sugar levels
- Healthy diet can lifestyle can result in controlled blood sugars
- Simple prevention steps can help you take care of your feet
Diabetes is associated with many complications. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can affect many various organs and processes inside the body. High blood sugar levels can also cause foot problems in the patient. Diabetic foot is a condition that occurs due to uncontrolled blood sugar levels. One may experience symptoms like loss of sensation in the foot, blisters, painful tingling, redness, skin discolouration and many more. A diabetes patient needs to pay extra attention to avoid any kind of complication. Here are some tips to take care of a diabetic foot.
What Causes Foot Problem in Diabetes? What are the types of foot problems?
There are two types of foot problems that occur in diabetics-
1. Diabetic neuropathy
Uncontrolled diabetes leads to nerve damage which causes numbness in the feet. This makes it hard for a diabetic to feel sensations. Lack of sensation increases the risk of injuries. This leads to delayed treatment and one can also experience gangrene.
2. Peripheral vascular disease
Diabetes also contributes to a change in blood vessels. Due to fatty deposits, both hands and feet can experience reduced blood flow. Poor blood flow can lead to infection, pain and wounds. It can also cause slow healing of wounds.
Dr. Arun Bal explains, "A diabetic experiences high blood sugar levels. This leads to damage to nerves of the leg and foot. The patient loses protective pain sensation and thus he/she does not realize the injury. When blood sugar is high the wound gets infected and causes damage to the foot. 15% of diabetes patients in India have Peripheral Vascular Disease wherein blood supply to leg and foot is blocked due to increased cholesterol and blood sugar. This results in gangrene."
Tips to take care of diabetic foot
Simple prevention methods can help you control the complications of diabetes. Dr. Bal further elaborated a few points to take care of diabetic foot-
- Do not walk barefoot
- Inspect the feet daily for blisters, wounds, bleeding and warmth
- Do not apply hot fomentation, cold packs or strong ointments
- Use correct footwear
- Do not walk bearing weight on the affected foot
- Do not sit crossed legged for a long time
- Do not remove footwear during travel
- Cut the nails regularly and keep them trimmed in square
- Do not cut corns or calluses with blades, knives, etc.
- Clean the feet twice a day with soap and water, wipe wet spaces and apply softening agent
(Dr. Arun Bal, Consultant diabetic foot surgeon, P.D Hinduja Hospital & Mrc, Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
