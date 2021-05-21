Diabetes: Here's How This Simple Trick Can Help You Manage This Condition
Diabetes: The expert said that there are several lifestyle changes that you can adopt to manage Type-2 diabetes. Here's one of the simple tips you can follow
Diabetes: A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you control blood sugar levels
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes is a chronic condition that require constant blood sugar control
- A low GI diet can help lower blood sugar levels
- Avoid drinking sugary drinks to avoid fluctuations in blood sugars
Living with Type-2 diabetes can be quite challenging. You have to constantly be aware of the food you are consuming, the quantity of the food as well as the time at which you are having your meals. While a healthy diet goes a long way in managing the condition, there are several lifestyle steps that help you manage Type-2 diabetes. Celebrity nutritionist and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently shared one such tip on his social media account. He posted an Instagram Reels with the caption, “One of the many powerful lifestyle changes you can make to reverse type 2 diabetes and other ailments.”
Diabetes management: A small walk after meals might help
He said, “One of the most powerful lifestyle changes you can make is: 20 to 30 minutes after you finish a meal — any meal, all meals — try to walk for 10-15 minutes.”
Suggesting ways to do this, he says, “Maybe make a few calls, listen to music or a podcast. But make that routine if you can.”
He further reiterated, “20-30 minutes after a meal, walk for 10-15 minutes and see a change in the blood sugar levels post your meals. Try this, it works.”
Watch the video here:
In a previous video, the expert also spoke about building immunity in the right way. He said that people were looking for complicated ways to boost their immune system. In the clip, he said, “Are you eating clean? Have you reduced your junk food, white sugar consumption and processed food? Are you eating natural, wholesome food? Are you exercising 30 minutes a day? Are you sleeping on time and waking up well-rested? Are you spending time meditating, praying and calming down? If yes, good. If not, what is your excuse? Forget about complications, you need discipline.”
If you are dealing with diabetes, try this simple method.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
