Diabetes Prevention: Follow These Five Simple Steps To Reduce Diabetes Risk
Diabetes: A few simple steps can help you prevent the risk of diabetes. Read here as expert explains some of these.
Diabetes prevention: A healthy body weight can help you control the risk of diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Reduce consumption of refined carbs and added sugar
- Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight
- Add enough fibre to your each meal
If you are suffering from diabetes, you need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Diabetes can be divided into two broad categories, type-1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. Several factors can put you at a higher risk of diabetes. Type-1 diabetes is generally genetic. For type-2 diabetes, there are several other risk factors other than genetics. These include unhealthy body weight, inactive lifestyle, high blood pressure, poor cholesterol levels and if you are above the age of 45 years. If you are at a higher risk, it is essential to follow prevention steps on time to prevent the onset of the disease. Here are some of these you need to know.
Diabetes: Prevention steps you need to follow
Dr. V Mohan, who is a diabetologist, took to Instagram to share five tips that can help prevent diabetes. Here's the list-
1. Reduce carb intake
Dr. V Mohan suggests that you should reduce your carb intake. Studies have also highlighted that one should restrict the consumption of refined sugar and added sugar to fight the risk of diabetes.
Also read: Sugar Consumption And Diabetes Risk: Here's What You Should Know
2. Fill half of the plate with vegetables
It is one of the effective ways to consume a healthy food ratio. Experts recommend that you should fill half of your plate with vegetables, one-fourth of the plate with carbs and the other one-fourth with protein. It will help you maintain a healthy weight and promote overall health. Vegetables are loaded with fibre and consumption of a high fibre-diet is linked with a lower risk of diabetes.
Also read: Diabetes: 3 Basic Steps You Should Follow To Manage This Chronic Condition Effectively
3. Add vegetable protein to your diet
Studies claim that consumption of plant-based protein can result in a lower risk of developing diabetes. Add plant-based sources of protein to your diet such as legumes, soy, nuts, beans and others.
4. Exercise daily
Regular exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight and further reduce diabetes risk. It will also keep your blood sugar levels under control. Staying physically active can offer multiple other health benefits to your mental as well as physical health.
Also read: What Is Gestational Diabetes? Here's All You Need To Know
5. Stay stress-free with meditation
Stress can negatively affect your health in more ways than one. Try meditating more often to keep your blood sugar levels under control.
If you experience symptoms of diabetes, it is essential to seek medical help immediately to control the disease on time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.