Diabetes Patients Are More Prone To Chronic Kidney Diseases: Expert Tells How
Chronic kidney disease can lead many issues. Several health conditions can put you at a risk of kidney diseases. Diabetes is one of these. Read here to know the link.
Kidneys are responsible for filtration of waste from the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking adequate amount of water can keep your kidneys healthy
- Eat a healthy diet to beat kidney disease risk
- Diabetics should maintain healthy blood sugar levels
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the most commonly occurring non-communicable diseases in the country. In India, it is estimated that one in ten people has some type of chronic kidney disease. Diabetes and hypertension contribute to more than 60 percent cases of chronic kidney disease. It is estimated that 8.91 million cases of kidney disease have already taken place because of diabetes prevalence in India. While cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of morbidity and mortality in people with type 2 diabetes, CKD is a leading cause of catastrophic medical expenses for patients. CKD is linked to noteworthy morbidity, mortality, and economic burden in India. It is critical to acknowledge that India is facing an alarming rise in the burden of non-communicable diseases.
Chronic kidney disorder is a slow and progressive loss of kidney function over a period of several years and eventually resulting in permanent kidney failure. In addition to diabetes and hypertension, some of the other causes of chronic kidney disease include glomerular diseases, familial renal disease like polycystic kidney disease, immunological diseases, kidney stones, urinary tract obstruction, and drug toxicity. In addition to the traditional risk factors of Chronic Kidney Disease, there are also other independent and, in some cases, less clear causes of CKD. These can be environmental settings, toxins and pollutants, dietary habits and use of non-conventional medicines.
Diabetes patients should be more cautious for kidney related problems. Approximately one in three people with type-2 diabetes have persistent kidney disease. This is seen especially among adults. According to International Diabetes Federation, diabetes, hypertension, or a combination of both, cause 80% of end-stage renal disease globally. For diabetes patients, the small blood vessels in the body are usually wounded. When the blood vessels in the kidneys are affected, it cannot filter the blood appropriately. The body will then retain more water and salt than it should. It can lead to kidney damage and cause high blood pressure resulting in further kidney damage by increasing the pressure in the delicate filtering system of the kidneys. Kidney damage from diabetes is termed diabetic nephropathy. It begins long before one starts to show symptoms. People with diabetes should do regular screenings for kidney disease. The risk of diabetic nephropathy is bigger for patients of type-1 or type-2 diabetes. Other factors that may increase the risk of diabetic nephropathy are hyperglycemia, hypertension, smoking, high blood cholesterol and genetics.
The most effective ways to reduce the influence of kidney disease is to prevent type-2 diabetes and to detect and treat kidney disease early and effectively in people already living with diabetes. One can ensure better kidney functioning by controlling diabetes and high blood pressure, getting timely treatment for UTI and other problems with the urinary systems, avoiding any medicines that may damage kidney, especially OTC pain medications. Having a balanced and healthy diet helps too. Exercising and eating right helps manage heart and weight better. They also help regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels. And that's good for kidneys. Keep sodium intake low and not more than 2,300 milligrams a day. Drink plenty of fluid to help the kidneys function well. This is also the best way to avoid kidney stones.
If not take care of, the kidneys will continue to fail, and higher amounts of proteins can be spotted in the urine. Advanced kidney failure needs dialysis or a kidney transplant. Chronic kidney disease does not happen overnight and takes several years to happen. Effective diabetes management can help in preventing chronic kidney disease.
(Dr. A K Bhalla is the Chairman of Dept of Nephrology atSir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi)
