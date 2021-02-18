ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Diabetes »  Diabetes: 3 Basic Steps You Should Follow To Manage This Chronic Condition Effectively

Diabetes: 3 Basic Steps You Should Follow To Manage This Chronic Condition Effectively

Diabetes can be managed effectively with a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here are some tips from expert that can help you ensure healthy blood sugar levels.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 18, 2021 07:03 IST
2-Min Read
Diabetes: Include foods with a low GI score to your diet for healthy blood sugars

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Diabetes can be managed with simple yet effective changes
  2. Sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of type-2 diabetes
  3. Adequate physical activity can help you control diabetes risk

Diabetes management is not as complicated as it seems. Living with diabetes means you need to ensure healthy blood sugar levels to avoid the complications linked with this chronic condition. You need to follow certain rules to lead a healthy life with diabetes. These are simple yet effective and won't hamper your day to day activities. In one of his recent posts on social media, Dr. V Mohan who is a diabetologist explains how diabetics can maintain a healthy lifestyle by following three simple steps. He also emphasises the need to stay stress-free when suffering from diabetes.

Diabetes management: Follow these simple steps


Dr. Mohan says, "Many people with diabetes believe that they cannot lead a normal life or take part in strenuous activities. Diabetes is a disorder due to which you have to adjust your lifestyle a little bit."

He further tells three basic steps involved in healthy management of diabetes-

1. A healthy diet

When suffering from diabetes you should follow a healthy diet. It is recommended to consume foods with a low GI score. You should avoid foods and drinks loaded with added sugar.

Diabetes management: Add fibre rich foods to your diabetes diet
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Medication

After diagnosis, your doctor will prescribe some medications. It is advised to take your medications on time and follow other tips shared by your doctor.

Also read: Low Bodyweight Doesn't Guarantee Zero Diabetes Risk: Expert Tells How You Can Check Your Risk

3. Regular check-ups

Diabetics should regularly check blood sugar levels at home. Dr. Mohan advises the patients to pay a visit to their doctor at least 3-4 times a year. Also, once a year you should get go through a complete body check-up including the eyes, kidneys, heart, feet, sugar, cholesterol and liver.

Also read: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels With Kala Chana; What Is The Right Time To Eat And How

"If you are following these steps you can effectively manage diabetes. It is also important to stay stress-free. You can try yoga, pranayama or deep breathing to beat stress. Many people don't take the right precautions at an early stage and then worry later when the condition has reached an advanced stage. So, follow precautions from the beginning and don't stress over this condition as you can lead a healthy life despite diabetes," he sumps up.

(Dr. V Mohan is Chairman & Chief of Diabetology at Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases